CIRCLEVILLE — Representatives from the City of Circleville and the community met Monday night to discuss the present and future state of Ted Lewis Park.
The Park, which is mid-renovation following a plan developed a few years ago from community feedback, has seen recent resistance following the demolition of the skate park last week.
Meeting with about a dozen people from the community, the city and Larry Logan, chair of the Friends of Ted Lewis Park, heard from the residents on the loss of the skate park and the future of Ted Lewis.
Logan said his goal for the meeting was to have all parties communicate with each other — a mission that he felt was accomplished.
“It was at times a little heated but for the most part it was very factual,” Logan said.
Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy said he thought Logan did a good job of running the meeting and that the city administration and council now need to further discuss the next steps.
“I think we all understand the need for a skate park and I think we’re all behind it someplace in the city whether it’s at Ted Lewis or some place else,” McIlroy stated. “We’re all on board for it.”
McIlroy said that discussion would not take place during committee this week but at future meetings.
David Crawford, president of City Council,
said he felt the meeting had good discourse and he recognized that people were concerned with the removal of the skate park.
“It was in the plans and it caught them by surprise,” Crawford commented. “We should have done a better job of letting them know it was coming out.”
Logan said information was shared that there were 16 nearby skate parks and that almost every city has one.
“All of them but two are in city parks,” Logan added. “Chillicothe, Newark, Washington Court House, all those are in city parks.”
Logan said those there wanted to put the demolition of the park behind them and work to create a new and better one.
“The one thing that we have to work through is the 2015 master plan, which was approved back in 2015, is to some people’s minds written in stone and I think that last night we moved beyond that,” he continued. “We might be able to work out putting an addition of a skate park in Ted Lewis.”
Crawford said whether or not a skate park is put in Ted Lewis or elsewhere, what is built needs to be better than what was in Ted Lewis before.
“I think we need to not only find a place for the replacement park but something better,” Crawford remarked. “There’s been talk about putting it back in the park and if we do that we’d need to revisit some other things, like the girls softball league who wanted another practice field. We need to look at all options and re-do the complete plan if that’s what council wants to do.”
Logan said there would be room on the westside of the Soldier’s Monumental Association’s memorial, where the current playground equipment is, to put a skate park.
“Whether or not we can do that or not, there’s still a lot of things we need to work through,” he said.
Crawford also recognized that the plan, which was created in 2015 following and based on an 18-month input process that included community meetings and a community survey, doesn’t include all the elements the park had prior to the start of renovations.
“You’re going to have these different groups that want to have a place in Ted Lewis Park. We were told by the designer there was too much in the park and you can’t put all things in the park. We have to avoid going back to that.”
Logan said the two factors with relocating the playground to the northeast quadrant, the drug activity in the creek, and the fact that the park is in the floodplain, wouldn’t be a factor with a properly built skate park. His idea for a park is to have concrete bowls and metal rails for skaters that won’t be damaged if the park floods.
“We think a skate park could be properly maintained,” Logan said. “My sense of the drug issue is that it’ll be way easier to patrol and the other side is if we’re back there with lights and a skateboard park we wouldn’t have the activity because there would be something going on. Those people want to hide and you can’t do that if there’s people around having fun.”
Logan said Tuesday an ordinance was before City Council to transfer money raised from the Mayor’s Cup Golf Outing for the park into a 501©3 at The Pickaway County Community Foundation and begin the fundraising to speed up the renovations.
“Once we can do that we can have our donations tax deductible,” he said. “Once that’s done we’ll full out be going for donations. We’ll go to various community events and organizations to tell them the story of what we’re trying to do. We’re going to be asking for community help, asking for trees and such that we won’t have to hopefully buy.”
Logan said renovations would get done at the park, even if it’s not as fast as anyone wants. He plans to try to raise $500,000 for the park.
“It’s been five years at the park without anything done,” Logan added. “If we can get it done in a couple of years I’d be thrilled but we need money.”
Logan said they want to do everything right, including making the playground equipment ADA compliant.
“It’ll serve all the children of the community, no matter what their situation is,” he said. “To me that’s really exciting and is a tremendous gift to the community to get that done.
“We want to be absolutely sure that we do it exactly the right way,” Logan continued. “We don’t want to have it done and say it doesn’t comply. We don’t want to be the same way we are now in 20 years.”
Crawford said there needs to be more discussion on the subject in an effort to get something done.
“It was a good start. We’re trying to find the best place that the city administration, the community, parks department and council can be behind building a skate park that’s financially doable,” Crawford concluded.