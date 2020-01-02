CIRCLEVILLE — The City of Circleville will be reaching out to residents for their opinion on Downtown parking in the coming days in an effort to understand what the public thinks.
Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy said he’s received a few phone calls from residents and heard from a few Downtown merchants at meetings earlier in the year on the proposal to put angled parking in Downtown Circleville along Court Street but wanted to hear more opinions from residents and Downtown business owners and merchants.
“I told the business owners that we would be working with the engineering group to do a study and we hope to have it completed by the end of January,” he said. “We also want to have an idea of what the public thinks so we’re going to put a survey in the water bills.”
McIlroy said it’s important to receive more responses than the 35 or so people that have already voiced their opinion.
“At our town hall meeting I was concerned because I only heard from a couple of merchants who didn’t say much,” McIlroy commented. “We want to get a good idea of what the public thinks. I think there is a lot of information that would be beneficial to our business owners Downtown.”
Ragene Pinson, City of Circleville Department of Utilities Administrative Assistant, said customers should receive their bills today and they’ll insert the short survey that has four questions they can fill out and return or do it through the city’s website or Facebook page.
“Every water customer will receive one,” Pinson said. “We do have properties where the residents don’t receive a water bill, Elsea’s Mobil Home Park for example, and we’ll hand-deliver those to their doors. Hopefully we can hit all the residents. They can drop off the form at our office, use the service department or through the mail.”
Pinson said bills are due Jan. 20 and they’ll take the information and file it after that date. Pinson said 5,200 bills are mailed but there would be about 500 copies hand-delivered.
“I’m hoping we can compile it and give the mayor the results,” she added. “We’re hoping to get a decent response to this and they’ll pay attention and not discard it.”
The four questions included in the survey are:
1) Do you have difficulty finding parking in Downtown Circleville?
2) Are you in favor of angled parking in Downtown Circleville?
3) How often do you shop in Downtown Circleville?
4) How often do you eat in Downtown Circleville?
McIlroy said if the City decides to make the change to angled parking it would be included in the 2020 transportation plan and the funding from the engineering study would come from the administration’s operations budget.