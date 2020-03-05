CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville Service Director Terry Frazier gave an update on several projects for 2020 including some that are included in the 2020 streets renovation project.
Frazier said they’re continuing work on some projects from 2019 into 2020, one such project is mill and filling Court Street from Wilson Road, where the project stopped in 2019, north to the corporate limit near Kimberly Place.
“We have a couple complete restrictions this year, the first of which is Cedar Heights Road,” Frazier commented. “We expect the initial proposed final engineering design in the coming days. We’ll review that and when it’s satisfactory we’ll put it out to bid.”
According to Frazier, the Community Development Block Grant funds that were approved last year will help fund Turner Drive’s repairs.
“It’ll likely be ready for bid by July or so, mid-summer,” Frazier said. “We plan to apply for additional CDGB money as well, looking at Walnut Street, Logan Street, South Washington Street, Heyward Avenue for storm water and whatever we can get together in an application and receive favorable consideration for it.”
Frazier also shared information about the removal of the light at Atwater Avenue.
“It was struck by an oversized truck and was down temporarily but we’ve had discussion for a number of months about removing it. There is some gridlock at that intersection and was placed there due to traffic and pedestrian traffic when Atwater School was there but hasn’t been there for many years. The plan is to engage a traffic study for Pickaway and Linden at that intersection there.”
Frazier spoke about the angled parking in the downtown area; discussion that has been ongoing.
“We have an angled parking study underway from Mound Street to Pinckney Street,” he added. “The mayor had a town hall and other meetings about angled parking on the west side of Court Street, three lanes of traffic or other ways of providing for safer traffic and more parking spaces.”
Frazier noted that Ted Lewis Park’s phase two will soon go out to bid.
“We’re waiting on a permit to install on some sewer lines there for phase two, which is the excavation and site preparation for the playground, splash pad and restroom, as well as walkways and landscaping,” Frazier continued. “You’ll see a lot of earth moving, sewer and water and a location for the proposed restroom and mechanical building. To follow that will be walkways and lighting, the splash pad and playground equipment.”
According to Frazier, the water main project that was approved last year has gone out to bid and will be tearing up some local roads including parts of Plaza Drive, East Main Street and Park Place to complete the project.
He commented that a re-zoning of the Duke and Dutchess shop and gas station is also something they’re working on.
“The company plans an expansion, realignment of gas pumps and demolition and rebuilding of the store,” Frazier remarked. “That’s not permitted under current zoning so a rezoning is in order. We’ll be hearing that at the planning and zoning committee at the first meeting in April.”
Frazier, answering a question from the committee, said the service department has enough road salt to get through the winter.
“We’re pretty full and haven’t used that much,” he explained. “We have still another month, five, six weeks and things could happen. ODOT shows on their webpage 2019 prices and we’re communicating with ODOT for the purchase of any additional salt.”