CIRCLEVILLE — The City of Circleville has awarded its first small business grant to businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Christopher’s Boutique, co-owned by Sherree and Tony Jankiewicz was the first to receive their $5,000 grant.
Gayle Spangler, city auditor, said she hopes more businesses follow suit as the deadline of Sept. 18 approaches. So far about 10 applications have been received by the city.
“The application is online and we can also print it out for them,” Spangler said. “We’re trying to do what we can. I’m surprised we don’t have double the amount of applications.”
Sherree Jankiewicz has owned the business the last 31 years after buying out her grandparents who started the business 51 years ago. She said they’ll be using the money to help promote their business after missing out on the entire spring season and not having the large crowds the Pumpkin Show would bring this year.
“It’s awesome that we were able to apply for this and it will help in that we were closed down for seven and a half weeks and missing our whole spring season,” she said. “It’s very helpful.”
Jankiewicz said not having the Pumpkin Show is devastating for a lot of businesses, citing it was Christopher’s second biggest week of the year, but she understood the reasoning.
“We’re going to have exciting things going on in the store and we’ll easily be able to social distance in the store that whole month to try to make up some of that revenue,” she added. “I’m a glass half full kind of person and we can start planning more for next year when we will have a Pumpkin Show.”
Jankiewicz said it is great for small businesses to receive some support.
“It’s the big businesses and companies that get the big abatements and tax incentives and for once we get something nice,” she continued. “Small businesses are the backbone of our downtown and across the country. I think the way the city and the chamber are trying to do this and get the word out is a great thing.”
Marlee Martin, executive director of the Pickaway County Chamber said she hopes Christopher’s award encourages other downtown businesses to apply.
“I’d love to see every business that qualifies apply and to reach out with questions,” Martin noted. “We’re really excited for this opportunity to offer this to the businesses. I think this will be a great help and I think that it’s great the city is continuing to support local business, keeping them at the forefront of our mind.”
Small businesses located within the city limits between two and 25 employees are eligible for up to $5,000 and businesses with one employee are eligible for up to $2,000. A business must be in business for 15 months to qualify.
Spangler said anyone with questions should contact her office as they’re handling the grant process. Spangler said business owners can contact her via email with questions related to the program at Gayle.Spangler@ci.circleville.oh.us.