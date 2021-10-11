CIRCLEVILLE — The City of Circleville has announced a controlled burn at Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park for later this month.
On Oct. 26 and Oct. 27 the City of Circleville will be doing a controlled burn to “control plant species harmful to the prairie and improve the prairie grass and wildflower populations.”
The city is advising that there could be significant smoke pollution in the area for a brief time during the burn.
The city has tried to do the burn in the past, but those events were canceled due to weather.
Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact the service department at 740-477-8224 with any questions.