CIRCLEVILLE — Starting in about two weeks the Circleville Department of Utilities will begin flushing the city’s water main lines.
The flushing will start on Aug. 10 and begin in the area of High Street and Western Avenue working in a southeastern direction and once the southern section is complete, from Hargus Creek going south, work will move in a northeastern direction from the original intersection.
“Citizens can expect the flushing to take approximately 15 days to complete and will be conducted Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” Josh Anderson, superintendent of utilities maintenance. said. “Residents may periodically experience water discoloration when flushing crews are in your area. It is recommended that the water be checked before using, especially before washing white clothing.”
Anderson said the event is something the city does annually and there shouldn’t be any interruptions in service in their homes.
“We do this typically in August or September each year,” he said. “Residents could experience lower than normal water pressure but we won’t have to issue any boil alerts.”
Anderson said residents with questions can contact the Utility Department at 740-477-8255 during normal business hours.
“We appreciate your cooperation and apologize in advance for any inconvenience this may cause,” Anderson concluded.