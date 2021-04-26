CIRCLEVILLE — The City of Circleville is holding a public hearing to get input from the public on a pair of proposed $5 increases to licensed plate fees.
The item currently on the table is to increase the permissive tax on license plates in the city from $20 to $30. Currently around Pickaway County, fees are $15 to $30 depending on where you’re located.
Council Member Katie Logan Hedges shared the thought behind the tax and why the city is looking to implement it.
“This allows us to add up to two $5 permissive taxes onto the registration fee,” she said. “A lot of the permissive tax that’s already on goes to the county where these taxes would only go to the city and you can only use it for road and bridge infrastructure and streets.
You’re only taxing the end user, the people that use the streets,” Hedges said. “Obviously they’ll have some sort of plated vehicle. We’ll then take that money and use it to fix the streets.”
Currently, of the $20 fee on each license plate fee, the city receives $7.50. The city would receive 100 percent of the new fees. Hedges said the city could expect around $110,000. In 2020 there were 12,851 vehicle registrations in Circleville.
“Some vehicles, like state vehicles and ambulances, are exempt,” she said. “They tell us that of those 12,000, about 15 percent should be taken off to account for that.”
The fee only applies to licensed vehicles such as cars and trucks, motorcycles and RVs. Drivers license fees would not be affected. This was something Circleville considered last year but decided not to take on.
“We looked into doing it last year right as COVID hit, but we ultimately decided to pass on it because of all the unknowns and we didn’t want to add one more thing to everyone’s uncertainty,” Hedges said.
The public hearing will be held at the Starkey Pavilion on May 4 at 6 p.m. in Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park. Anytime following the conclusion of that hearing, the city can bring the measure to the floor and vote.
Hedges said if passed, it would become effective in September and the city would see the money at the start of 2022.
“Nobody likes to raise taxes, but this is an opportunity to do it specifically for users that use it. It’ll improve what we’re utilizing it for,” she said.
“We’re not talking tons of money, but money that is specifically targeted for street repair. The reason that I support it is we want to improve our streets and only tax the folks that are using them. We thought this a reasonable way to do it since it’s not a percentage of your income it’s just a fee when you register.”