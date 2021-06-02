CIRCLEVILLE — The Long Range and Strategic Planning Committee of Circleville City Council is to host a meeting at Barthelmas Park in order to discuss the future of the newly purchased 21-acre addition to the park.
Sheri Theis, chairperson of the committee, said they’ve invited stakeholders to the meeting and would welcome public participation about the future of the park and the new addition. The meeting is at 7 p.m.
“The meeting is open to the public and anyone who would like to come is certainly welcome,” Theis said.
The city purchased the park in 2019 from the Rhodes Family Trust, thanks to both city funding and a grant from the Pickaway County Park District using parks and recreation levy money. The additional property is adjacent to the current park on the south side along Kingston Pike on the southeast side of the city.
Council previously discussed developing the property further to include more sports fields, as well as other community enhancements. The Pickaway County Family YMCA also pitched the idea in late 2020 to build a community facility that would include a pool as part of a private-public partnership.