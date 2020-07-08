CIRCLEVILLE — The moratorium on water shutoffs has come to an end in Circleville as customers have received shutoff notices that will be in effect come Friday.
Ragene Pinson, Circleville Department of Public Utilities Administrative Assistant, said they received a letter from the EPA stating that they could begin shutoffs on July 10, which is the normal day they would do them had the moratorium on disconnections not been put in place.
“The last time we did a disconnection was in February,” Pinson stated. “We typically do the disconnections on the second Friday of the month. We received the memorandum from the EPA to not do disconnects because it’s obviously a public health issue. We then received the letter saying we could start doing them again on July 10, which is the day we’d normally do them.”
Pinson said there are some customers that haven’t paid since March and owe upwards of $600. Pinson said late fees were not applied for March, April or May and that the June bill would be the first.
“With school children being out and people not working, water usage has gone up, especially in March and April,” she added.
Pinson said they send out a delinquent notice on Fridays in the form of a physical green tag to their door, apply the $25 late fee and then on Monday, they do the shutoffs.
“We want people to know that the [shutoffs] are going to happen and we’re actually going to do it,” she mentioned. “We’ve sent out a courtesy email saying they haven’t paid, we’ve contacted property owners. We’ve done everything we possible can to let everyone know.”
That contact has paid off, Pinson said.
“On Monday, in our drop box alone, we received $16,000 in checks, which is huge,” she said. “That tells me that our customers realized we are doing disconnections and they’re getting payments in.
As of Wednesday morning, there were 286 customers that would be due to be shut off. Pinson said she expects that number to dwindle down to about 160 or so by Friday, which is about 30 more customers that usual.
“We normally see about 130 customers a month receive the tag and the $25 late fee,” she explained. “By the time Monday comes, we normally shutoff about 25 people. Based on how things are looking I’d anticipate 40 to 50 customers will be shut off…I easily expect 100 plus people to make payments in the next couple of days. I don’t think we’ll have many more higher than normal; we’ve been really good about getting the word out.
We’ll come in at 7:30 a.m. on Friday morning, process the payments we received overnight in the drop box and take a look at everyone who paid online, then we’ll assess the fees,” Pinson added.
Pinson said customers who pay in full on Monday can have their water turned back on that day and/or if they pay the past due amount, their water will be turned back on Tuesday.
“If they pay the balance, we’ll send someone out right away to turn them back on,” she said. “It’s an incentive to get them to a zero balance. We found that when we didn’t do that, people would just pay the minimum and then they’d be right back to it the next month, getting a $25 fee and those rack up. We don’t want that for anyone.”
Pinson said most of the past due balances are between $60 to $100, but there are larger bills and for those, they offer assistance.
“We do consider payment plans,” she stated. “You have to be a property owner or if you’re a tenant, you have to have the property owner agree to it. We do that because if we have any outstanding balance, it goes to the property owner and if they don’t pay, it goes to an assessment on that property. By letting them have some control, they won’t get surprised with a leftover bill.”
Pinson said if any customer has a large bill they couldn’t pay all in one to contact their office at (740) 477-8234 before they start the shutoff process.
“We’ll set something up for them, our goal is not to shut their service off,” she said.