CIRCLEVILLE — Paving is set to begin on the 2019 streets project in the City of Circleville.
Terry Frazier, service director, said they’ve had their pre-construction meeting and per the contract, work on several of the city’s streets will begin on Sept. 16, if not sooner.
“At the soonest, Sept. 9 or the following week, Sept. 16 we’ll begin paving,” Frazier said. “We do have a firm contractor, the subcontractors are lined up, we have maps of the streets that are going to be improved. What street will be done first and in what order is still to be determined.”
Frazier said the 2019 contract came in under their projected costs from the engineer’s estimate.
“There are sometimes cost overruns or defects that need to be fixed ahead of the paving and that would come from that fund but we are pleased with the bids coming in lower than the estimate,” he said.
Frazier said the contract has an end date of December of this year, however, asphalt manufacturers shut down for winter sooner than that. The city’s hope is to finish the project by Pumpkin Show.
“It’s our goal and tentative expectation to be finished by Pumpkin Show, weather permitting,” he added. “That’s an ambitious, aggressive schedule and if we can’t get them all complete we’ll certainly get most of them completed.”
Frazier told The Circleville Herald they will stop most work for Pumpkin Show if they’re not complete, due to the disruption of the city with the closing of streets, displaced parking and difficulty bringing in materials needed for the work.
“The weekend before, the week of and the weekend after we’ll likely have minimal paving except for some of the shorter, residential streets away from the downtown area,” he commented. “Hauling materials throughout town would be problematic during the Pumpkin Show. There’s increased traffic and parking on streets that have historically been residential parking.”
Frazier said they’ve already begun looking ahead to the 2020 project and will follow the water main improvement project that will go out to bid shortly and be completed ahead of paving next year.
“Early in the paving season next year we will have those streets out for bid,” stated Frazier. “When you dig up a water main, the road needs to be repaired and resurfaced.”
Frazier said paving those streets after the project ensures the city isn’t digging up freshly paved roads.
“Nothing’s more aggravating than having a freshly paved road than having to dig into it and patch it,” he said.
The plan, which was unveiled earlier this year, calls for the city to mill-and-fill North Court Street from Northridge Road to Park Street and High Street from Pickaway Street to Washington Street. Mill-and-fill is a method to completely replace the existing pavement with a new 2-inch surface.
The city will one-inch mill, double chip and micro surface on East Union Street from Court Street to Washington Street, Lewis Avenue from Court Street to Pickaway Street and Seyfert Avenue from Court Street to Atwater. The double chip and micro-surface process removes one-inch of surface and replaces it with a more elastic gravel and emulsion mix, called double chip. Atwater Avenue was one of the streets that underwent this process in 2018.
The double chipped streets chosen don’t have curb and gutters. Those streets are Harrison Street from Maplewood Avenue to Court Street, South Scioto Street from the South End to Ohio Street, and all of McCrea Avenue and Ridgewood Drive.
Kimberly Avenue will be micro-surfaced only, all of Chatham Court, Chatham Road from 405 Chatham to Georgia Street, Mound Street from the U.S. 23 ramp to East Main Street and Scioto Street from Mound to High Street will all be slurry sealed.
As part of a separate project, the city hopes to crack seal Barnes Street from Pickaway to Clinton Street, all of Goodchild Road, all of Half Avenue, all of Nicholas Drive and Pickaway Street from Northridge Road to Sharon Drive later this year.