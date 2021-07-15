CIRCLEVILLE — The City of Circleville and Pickaway County are working together to detach a single parcel of land from the city, with the ultimate goal being for the county to provide maintenance and upkeep on the road.
A single parcel of land located inside the city limits, between U.S. Route 23 and Island Road is currently in the process of being returned to the township so the county can buy the land from the property and make upgrades to the road that is on the property.
The county has already agreed to purchase the 1.393 acres of land from the private land owner as part of the ordinance passed on June 15.
The parcel is a privately owned road that connects U.S Route 23 and Island Road next to Fletcher’s Towing.
David Crawford, council president, said the road is highly utilized but has not had any maintenance in several years.
“The road is the source of bent wheel rims, flats and damage to adjacent land as motorists drive off-road to avoid the potholes,” Crawford said. “The road's owner is not willing to take on the expense of repairing the road, but will transfer ownership of the road to an entity that will. The county is willing to expedite renovation of the road, but needs the assent of city council to transfer the property to the county.”
Gary Scherer, Pickaway County Commissioner, said the county is willing to take on the road and accept the responsibility to pave and maintain it.
“The private owner is petitioning to de-annex it from the city and then our plan would be to upgrade it and make it a public county road to be maintained as a service to everyone in the county who uses it as an access point to Island Road from U.S. 23,” he said.
Scherer said county employees at the Sheriff’s Office and at the engineer’s building, in addition to employees of the Circleville Juvenile Correctional Facility among others, could benefit from the road.
“The road has fallen into such bad disrepair that nobody is really using it now, but I strongly suspect that once it becomes a true public road, a number of folks would use it,” Scherer said.
In addition to repaving, the county is looking to work with the Ohio Department of Transportation to add a deceleration lane heading southbound to improve safety at the intersection.
“There’s already one heading northbound that was built when ODOT most recently paved it and we hope they’ll see fit to do the same thing for southbound lanes,” Scherer said.
Scherer mentioned the goal is to pave the road before the 2021 paving season ends this fall.
The matter will be discussed at a 6 p.m. Circleville City Council Judicial Committee meeting on July 20 in Council Chambers. If the committee so chooses, they can forward it on to full council at the following meeting on Aug. 3.