CIRCLEVILLE — The City of Circleville and Pickaway County Public Health are asking residents to maintain safety protocols this weekend for the third cruise-in event held downtown.
Tony Chamberlain, city safety director, and Susan Foster, Pickaway County Public Health Director of Nursing, addressed the public at a press conference Wednesday morning.
Foster asked residents to maintain the recommended six feet of distance between families and to follow hand washing and sanitizing protocols.
“At Pickaway County Public Health, our decisions are based on the safety of the residents in Pickaway County, something city administrators are doing as well,” Foster stated. “We’ve worked with Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy, (Chamberlain) and (organizer Jeff Coleman) to ensure the safety of all of our citizens.”
With the current status of COVID-19, it’s imperative we all follow the necessary guidelines to slow and stop the spread of disease,” she added.
Foster asked residents to not head downtown in groups of larger than 10 people and those groups that do gather should maintain social distancing.
“We understand there will be some food booths as well, so please follow those guidelines too,” she mentioned. “If you don’t come with someone, you need to social distance from them around. Our recommendation is to wear masks and to practice proper hand hygiene, so bringing hand sanitizer with you is also a good thing. Practicing good coughing and sneezing etiquette, coughing or sneezing into your shirt or elbow, is the recommendation.”
Foster said anyone who is feeling unwell or has any of the symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home.
“Please stay home because it spreads so quickly and easily, and gathering around people could potentially spread it fast,” she explained.
Chamberlain said the city wanted to get the message out because they thought it was important to reinforce the messages of safety.
“We’re asking that people who come downtown, watch the traffic and watch for other cars,” he said. “We’re asking people to just park on the road and stay in their car to watch. It might be something to think about to help prevent the spread.”
Chamberlain said, following the press conference, that there would be additional Circleville police officers working the shift that night during the cruise.
“It’ll be much like we did the last time,” he added.
The cruise-in is scheduled to take place Saturday, June 6 from 5 to 9 p.m. along Court Street in Circleville.
“With everything going on, we want to do all we can do to bring smiles to everyone’s faces,” Coleman said in a Facebook video.