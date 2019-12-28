CIRCLEVILLE — Leadership with the City of Circleville will announce a plan for the safety forces levy after the first of the year once Circleville City Council sets its committee chairs.
Barry Keller, current finance committee chair, has led the discussion on the levy and funding of the fire and police departments through the City’s budget woes and cuts to the departments in 2018 and 2019.
Keller said the City will need to communicate with the public to keep the trust on how the money is being spent.
“We need to report that to the community, how we’re using those new dollars because they voted for it and supported it overwhelmingly,” Keller stated. “I’m going to make it a goal to report quarterly, semi-annually, to the public. There needs to be a very defined plan, is it additional police, additional fire, additional equipment or training. It needs to be communicated for where the money is going.”
Tony Chamberlain, Circleville Safety Director, echoed some of Keller’s thoughts.
“I think it’s really important that we’re very clear with the public what we’re doing and how we’re spending the money,” Chamberlain commented. “We’re asking for people to pay extra money and we want to be clear with how we’re doing it. A big thing will be the safety committee reports as we go through that process. That’ll be the perfect opportunity to hear that information.”
Keller said he’s going to ask the administration to set priorities and the City will take those one by one with the additional revenue.
“I don’t know who the safety committee chair is going to be and this needs to be the focus of that chair to get the reports,” Keller added. “They need to ask what the money has been spent on.”
Chamberlain said the money will start coming in after the first of the year and once that happens the City can get some more firefighters and police officers hired starting in the spring.
“Hopefully people will see more of our presence in addition to hearing about it,” Chamberlain said. “That’s our goal that we have more feet on the ground.”
Keller said he feels like the safety forces levy should be treated how the City treats the information they share on the streets levy.
“We got the street levy money and we adopt a plan every year that says where that money is going,” he said. “We publicize it and [the safety forces levy money] is no different. If we’re going to get tax dollars we need to tell the public, hey we hired new police officers or hey we got the fire department up to full staff or whatever it is.”