CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville Fire Chief Brian Thompson spoke at Circleville City Council’s Safety Committee this week to provide updates on the personnel status of the department, including progress on bringing back the part-time firefighter program.
Thompson told city council members that he held a meeting with three other fire chiefs to talk about the part-time program and how to make it more successful than it was in the past.
“It was a very fruitful conversation and they had some good ideas,” Thompson said. “My ultimate goal is I want to structure something that works for us. It’s worked for people who exited, but I want to do something more fruitful for the city.”
Thompson said the plan would be to hire 12 part-time firefighters who work every sixth day up to a maximum of 1,500 hours per year. That would add two additional people per shift. The firefighters would likely be professional firefighters who work in other surrounding departments.
“They’ll come here to see things they don’t see on a normal basis,” Thompson said. “I’ve already had people approach me about the program and I’m elated.”
Thompson also shared that starting next week, they’d hire four new additional full-time firefighters, bringing the department’s staffing to 18, with six people per shift.
“With the new staff and potential for even more staff, morale has greatly increased and the guys are tickled that they’ll have new people to train,” Thompson said.
Thompson said having eight firefighters, six full-time and two part-time on a shift, would be incredible and allow the city to go back to operating more independently and rely on mutual aid less, freeing up other county assets to take care of other calls that may occur.
Thompson said he’ll talk to Civil Service Commission, the group that does the hiring and creates the pool of candidates, and once he’s done that, work with Law Director Gary Kenworthy to bring an ordinance back to the committee to approve the measure for part-time help.
Thompson said there’s already funding in the 2021 budget for the part-time workers, it’s a matter of just putting the program in place at this point.
“Typically, the hardest endeavor is funding and now that we’ve got it, we’ve got to go from a structure that was previously broken to something that will be successful,” he said. “I think this program will be valuable to our community as well as the assistance we give in mutual aid to others.”
Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy said both Thompson and Police Chief Shawn Baer have been doing a great job managing payroll, and as such, they were under budget in the first quarter of 2021.
Another subject that Thompson brought to council during the meeting was an idea for a three-year grant that could pay for the full salaries of additional firefighters.
The Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant is a FEMA grant designed to help fund fire departments and increase capacity in communities like Circleville.
Thompson said the grant process for fiscal year 2020 just closed, but Thompson said the department’s grant writer was confident the city would qualify.
“With the fact that we closed a station, had issues with cutting manpower and we had to put the levy on [the ballot], we’d be in a perfect situation to apply for the grant,” he said. “[The grant writer] doesn’t bring this kind of stuff to us unless he has a pretty good idea we’d be successful.”
The grant, if awarded, would provide 100 percent of salary and benefits for the firefighters hired for three years. Thompson said he plans to apply for six more full-time firefighters, based on the suggestion of the grant writer.
“If we get awarded all six, salaries, benefits, raises, the whole nine yards would be funded by FEMA and hopefully our budget stabilizes between now and then we could keep those individuals,” he said.
David Crawford, president of Circleville City Council, said previously, the city had a program like what Thompson was proposing, but the money ran out and it ended.