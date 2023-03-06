One of the new areas will be a display featuring art history including famous artists, writers, performers and groups from Pickaway County. This new room is located on the second floor of the newly constructed addition to the building.
The Museum’s renovations included a new wing of the building being built and repairing the older structure of the home by filing in some of the cracks in the paster that formed as the building settled.
Steven Collins/The Circleville Herald
CIRCLEVILLE — The Clarke-May Museum Renovation is nearing completion as the final bits of restoration work are completed and displays are put back into place.
Jane Shaw, who is the Pickaway County Historical Society’s president, led the Herald on a private tour of the museum, which is closed to the public while they undergo the renovations that started last year.
Among the renovations include fresh wallpaper and paint, fixing cracks in the plaster, an expansion of two large rooms on the westside of the building and moving and re-organization of the displays.
Shaw estimated that renovations and upgrades are about 70 percent complete if you include the re-arranging and moving of new displays.
“It doesn’t look like it but we have about 30 percent left to go,” she said. “When we move something into a new space, we move something else to another place.”
Shaw said after all that moving around exhibits that were less visible or not in focus for visitors now have a place to shine. One such example was a telegraph key in Circleville that helped spread the news that President James Garfield died.
“We’re in the process of tagging everything, which should take a week and a half, it’ll be in a catalog and it’ll show where each piece is located,” she said.
Shaw shared the new upstairs edition that has become the new room for the arts which includes space for local artists, performers, groups and beyond throughout Pickaway County’s history. The display also includes some stained glass from Pickaway County history with a custom display that shines light through it.
“We’re striving to showcase Pickaway County artists, meaning art in movies, music, stain glass windows, paintings and more,” she said. “The stained glass we found behind a door. We have art from Steve Spicer and Connie Bowers on loan. Genevieve Jones also has a home for her work here. We think it brings out her color up here. There’s no windows and the lights are LED so they won’t damage the work.”
Another new feature is a mural painting of the Crites Farm that Shaw inherited that’s now hanging on the wall on the second floor near a new display for Agriculture.
“The fair, 4-H meetings, boy scouts, cub scouts, girl scouts all of that will go on the wall down through here [near the painting],” Shaw said. “It’ll have a home. That’s what’s been really great is that some things have a home.”
Shaw said it’s been a lot of work from many members of the historical society.