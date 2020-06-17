CIRCLEVILLE — The shelves at the Emergency Clearinghouse of Pickaway County stocked and ready to aid their customers with free food for their pantries, but in recent weeks and months, the number of people they have served has dwindled.
Numbers since February have dropped by nearly 50 percent from 1,187 customers served to 607 customers served in May. The pantry is open 1 to 4 p.m. on weekdays with the exception of Thursday when it remains open until 6 p.m.
Mike Wagner, director, said he thinks the reason is that people are concerned about contracting the coronavirus and are staying away for health reasons and not due to a decrease in need. He shared that the pantry has taken steps to mitigate that risk by having all volunteers wear masks, closing the waiting room and maintaining social distancing.
“We feel that some people don’t feel comfortable getting out because of the virus,” he mentioned. “Our customers, what we call our people, will have limited contact with us. We’ll give the customer a number, take their food out to a pallet and then hold up a number when it’s ready.”
Wagner’s wife, Cindy, explained the process of how people will be met at the door when the pantry opens up. To qualify for the pantry, you must meet income guidelines and have a photo ID and proof of address. One person making less than $2,024 per month and a family of four making $4,184 or less per month qualify.
“We don’t have anyone coming inside,” she stated. “They put their ID on the table so we don’t have to touch it and they don’t have to sign any papers. We have resources here advertising (Pickaway County Community Action's) free produce program.”
So far, through June 15, there have been 143 households served and 325 individuals served through the emergency clearinghouse
“We’re really hurting for people,” Cindy commented. “We want people to know that we’re open and they can wait outside and they don’t have to come in contact with anyone."
Mike told The Circleville Herald, “We’ve been putting our information out on Facebook, posting signs at Jobs and Family Services and at PICCA.”
“We don’t know what else to do to get the word out.”
He said the pantry receives its funding through a United Way grant, local donations and donations from corporations such as Kroger and Walmart.
“Every day of the week, Kroger donates baked goods and we can pick up meat and produce at Kroger and Walmart,” he added. “We also put an order in for non-perishables and produce from Mid-Ohio Food Bank.”