CIRCLEVILLE — This weekend begins standard time throughout the country — so, do not forget to set back the clocks Sunday and collect an extra hour of comfortable sleep this weekend.
The end of daylight savings time is a tradition that returns the country to standard time every year. We all gain an hour of sleep, but that Sunday is technically one hour longer as well. The “fall back” strategy is to get everyone prepared for the winter months.
Daylight saving time runs from the second Sunday in March to the first Sunday in November and was first established 100 years ago in an attempt to save energy.
The energy saving day can also be a day to check your smoke alarms and other types of home equipment that will help make for a safe winter.
It is also a good time to check everything in your household that will ensure you can be safe indoors during the winter months — such as changing the batteries in your smoke alarms, checking the CO detector, and changing the furnace filter. It’s time to winterize your home.
There are smoke detectors that last 10 years, however, it’s still important to check the smoke detector batteries each month. Smoke detectors have a date on them that represents when they were manufactured. If it is over 10 years old, it is time for a new one.
Most smoke detectors use a nine-volt battery, which can be purchased at most stores. Checking a smoke detector can usually be done rather easily, but there are professionals who can be reached to do things such as check your furnace or even chimney.
Gaining an hour of sleep also means a loss of daylight and people may have to spend more time driving in the dark.
According to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), From 2009-2018, 1,134 pedestrians were killed on Ohio roadways, with over 70 percent of those deaths happening at dawn, dusk or after dark. October, November and December are the deadliest months for people walking in Ohio and account for 34 percent of annual pedestrian deaths since 2009.
ODOT recommends the following for motorists:
• Slow down during the early morning and evening hours, more time is needed to see pedestrians. Increase the recommended safe distances. The more space, the more time there is to react. Slow down during rain and fog too.
• Always stop for pedestrians crossing the street. Do not pass vehicles stopped at crosswalks.
• Decreased visibility calls for more vigilant driving. Watch for bicyclists and pedestrians in neighborhoods and along school bus routes, at intersections and when backing out of driveways.
• Turn on headlights to be more visible during early morning and evening hours.
• Put away the phone and change the time on vehicle clocks before starting to drive.
• Clean windshields inside and out. Dirty windshields can magnify glare. Do not use high beams when other cars or pedestrians are around.
And ODOT advises the following for pedestrians:
• Wear reflective clothing to increase visibility. Use bike lights outside of daylight hours and in the rain.
• Cross only at intersections or in marked crosswalks.
• Walk in the opposite direction of traffic, but ride your bike in the direction of traffic. Follow traffic signs and lights.
• Avoid distractions and make eye contact with drivers when crossing streets.
The American Red Cross also provided additional safety measures to practice the time change. They advise the public to practice different emergency escape plans and update emergency contact information if needed.
One of the emergency contacts, according to the Red Cross, should be someone from out of the area that each family member can call if separation occurs during a disaster situation.
Their final bit of advice is to make sure your emergency kit includes at least a three-day supply of non- perishable food items and water (one gallon per person per day), a flashlight, a battery-powered or crank radio, can opener, first aid kit, copies of important documents and personal needs (medications, diapers, etc.).
