CIRCLEVILLE — OhioHealth is now testing all hospitalized patients for COVID-19 at Berger Hospital.
In his weekly message to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, OhioHealth Berger Hospital President Tim Colburn addressed some common questions he’s been asked by the public.
On the subject of testing, Colburn said due to the swiftness of results and the availability, they’ve begun testing more patients.
“We are now testing all patients, even those without symptoms, who are hospitalized through the emergency department and those who are scheduled for many surgeries/procedures,” Colburn stated. “This is to ensure we provide a safe environment for our staff, patients and visitors. As I said in last week’s message, safety is our absolute first concern as we start bringing services back that were paused at the start of the pandemic.”
Colburn reminded people that in order to be tested, they must have symptoms of COVID-19 and should reach out to their primary care physician to discuss screen options. Those symptoms include fever, new or worsening shortness of breath, cough, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat or new loss of taste or smell.
“As noted previously, OhioHealth has substantially increased our testing capabilities over the past several weeks,” Colburn mentioned. “In fact, this time last week, we opened an ambulatory testing site in Pickaway County. As a reminder, everyone tested at one of our ambulatory testing sites must go through a screening process with your physicians and receive a testing order from OhioHealth.”
Colburn said that as services at the hospital have reopened, people have asked about visitor policies and if restrictions have or are changing.
“Remember, every decision we make as we reopen is focused on the safety of our patients, our staff and our community,” Colburn added. “Therefore, we are continuing to adhere to our current visitor restrictions. Patients will not be permitted visitors in most areas of the hospital unless a visitor exemption applies, and the hours of visitation may be limited. Exemptions are handled on a case-by-case basis and include age requirements and limits on the number of visitors per day. Of course, if the patient is nearing end-of-life, the clinical team may recommend restrictions be adjusted.”
Colburn said visitation for patients with surgery and/or an invasive procedure are different.
“These patients and a support person will receive information regarding visitation requirements prior to their scheduled procedure,” he mentioned. “This process will ensure everyone is on the same page the day of their procedure.”
Colburn explained that visitors will continue to be asked to wear a mask at all times in the facility and they must not have symptoms or have been in close contact with someone with symptoms in the past 14 days. Everyone entering the hospital will also have their temperature taken.
“We know these requirements make for a very different experience for our patients and can be hard for their loved ones,” Colburn added. “Rest assured, we are doing everything possible to make sure our patients feel comfortable, safe and surrounded by people who care about them.”
Colburn also took the time to honor and thank the hospital’s nurses for Nurses Week, which ran May 6 through May 12. This year is also the 200th Birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing, whose teachings Colburn said are “ever-present in the practice of nursing and are fundamental to how we care for patients during the pandemic.”
“I know the work they do is worth celebrating every single day, not just one week of the year,” he concluded. “The remarkable times of COVID-19 call for remarkable people, and OhioHealth Berger Hospital is blessed to have an amazing team of nursing professionals. Our nursing team’s compassion, expertise, dedication and innovation are the foundation of our ability to provide the best care for our community.”