CIRCLEVILLE — The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) presented a regional mobility plan to the Pickaway County Commissioners as part of a process to identify regional and local transportation needs.
The mobility management plan is designed to support connections among transportation, social services, organizations, education and employment in an effort to increase regional coordination and have meaningful involvement with the local populations.
MORPC plans to submit the plan to the Ohio Department of Transportation next month and was asking the commissions to review the plan and approve a resolution adopting the plan.
Pickaway County is part of District 6, which also includes Logan, Union, Delaware, Franklin, Licking, Fairfield, Madison, and Fayette Counties. As part of the transportation plan Perry, Hocking, Ross, Marion, Morrow and Knox Counties were also included as areas of interest.
John Gardocki, principal transit planner, presented the plan and discussed the data taken from surveys taken in Pickaway County and across the central Ohio region and also presented both local and regional needs and challenges and goals, both locally and regionally.
The plan has five specific goals for Pickaway County: expanding the availability of affordable transit; increasing public awareness; establishing collaborative efforts of different transportation providers; incorporating new technology and capital; and increased public funding.
Gerod Rickerd, mobility manager at Pickaway County Community Action, said the plan will help foster more collaboration among the counties in District 6.
“We have a limited amount of transportation providers in Pickaway County, and not all of them will cross county lines”, he said.
“This move to regionalization will help encourage different entities in different counties to collaborate when it makes sense to, and more collaboration is always welcome.”
Becky Hammond, PICCA Executive Director, said anytime they can coordinate services is a good thing.
“We’re just a small organization with a small transit program, a few vehicles and drivers,” she said.
Rickerd said MORPC is using the local transportation plans to get a feel for the local level.
“They’ll take that and look at ways we can collaborate and achieve our goals,” he said.
“Once we come out of COVID, it’s going to be important to see what resources we have. We’ve been talking about moving to a regional plan for a while and it’s going to be interesting — some of the things they’re going to be able to do.”
Rickerd said the process is a gradual process and the changes and benefits of having such a plan won’t happen immediately.
“It’s a gradual process that happens in one area, but then you start to realize other needs that overlap with other counties,” he said.
“It gets easier to say that if we did this, then it would work better. The nice thing is it takes all the abilities of the different mobility managers and builds on them. Getting more people to collaborate resources is always a good thing.”
Rickerd said the number one thing he feels is the most pressing need is increased public awareness.
“You would not believe how many people aren’t familiar with the services,” he said.
“It doesn’t matter how much internet traffic you have or how many ads you run, there’s always someone who doesn’t know what’s available. There are a lot of people we could help right now who don’t know about a certain program or provider.”
Another need is the long-term availability and the statewide issue with keeping drivers.
“When I talk with different providers, it’s becoming more challenging to get people in to drive public transportation systems,” he said.
“We’ve seen that in other fields and transportation is affected by that. That’s a big issue and is something we’re looking at.”