ASHVILLE — Students and job seekers from across Pickaway County had their college and career questions answered this week at College and Career Night.
Christy Mills, executive director, called the event organized by Pickaway WORKS a success. Pickaway WORKS is an organization that helps facilitate collaboration between education, business and the community to create career pathways and link people with resources.
“We had great participation from our local employers and educational institutions, and it was a great opportunity for students to gather a lot of information on any option for their life after high school,” Mills stated.
Mills said she saw students and parents at the event taking it seriously when it comes to their future endeavors of the career-world.
“I’m really glad that people took advantage of all the resources at an event like this,” she added. “It was a great group effort from all of the school districts.”
Mike Paul, regional manager for Accurate Heating and Cooling, said the event was a way to help people find jobs and accomplish their lifelong career dreams, especially for young people.
“We don’t ever get to hire someone from these events like these kids from high school, they’re not qualified to do anything that we need, but the one thing we can do is give them the vision for how to go get a technical job,” Paul commented. “If you don’t want to be a doctor, a nurse or a lawyer but you want a quality job that will allow you to provide for your family, we can motivate that person to go to the right technical school, go get an extra education and stay clean and sober so that when it’s time to hire you, we hire a quality employee that’s safe for our customers and can do great work.”
Jill Folden, HR business partner at OhioHealth, said she had several students leave their contact information to receive more information about a career in nursing.
“A lot of people have stopped by and asked specifically about nursing, which is something we always need,” Folden stated. “Right now there’s a shortage of RNs so we’re always looking out.”
Mills said hearing that was what the event was all about — raising awareness of all the opportunities for students upon graduation.
“It’s not just about current employment opportunities but to raise awareness about all the different career pathways that are open to students,” she said. “It gives them something to consider and think about. I had several families tell me that. I’d say — mission accomplished if we’ve given them lots of information to think about.”
In following up with the businesses and colleges, Mills highlighted the student ambassadors, who were in neon shirts during the night, assisting the presenters.
“We had a really great turnout in our student ambassadors and this was the best group that we’ve had,” Mills continued. “They really made the night work and made the colleges and employers feel welcome, helped them with setup and served as hosts throughout the evening. There were so many participants who said they liked the special treatment of our volunteers.”
In all, Mills said it was a good turnout and that 21 employers and about 75 educational institutions attended the event.
“One vendor said they loved coming here and that this is the best one of these they have come to,” she concluded. “That makes us feel good.”