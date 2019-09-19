CIRCLEVILLE — If you’re an adult looking for a job or a student looking into your future college or career options, Pickaway WORKS has the event for you.
The organization is hosting the annual College & Career Night on Tuesday, Sept. 24 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Teays Valley High School.
Christy Mills, executive director, said the event is open to people of all ages and skill levels who are looking for what’s next in their life when it comes to a career or education.
“The College and Career Night has really expanded with information because we have the local employers coming,” she said. “We’ve also got the free financial aid information session at 7 p.m. in the Community Room. We’ll also have a food truck present for families who are running from one thing to another.”
The event will feature over 100 education options from two and four year colleges, tech and trade schools and the military and more than 20 local employees from several different industries.
Mills said the day is for everyone not just high school students.
“I tell the kids if you have an older brother or sister that can’t really sort out what they want to do, tell them to come,” Mills commented. “There will be all sorts of education opportunities but there will be employers that will bring applications and will talk about career pathways in their company, even if there’s not an opening. It’s even good exposure for younger students.”
In addition to College and Career Night, Pickaway WORKS is having three events in the next couple of weeks for students, Pickaway County Manufacturing Day on Oct. 4, Pickaway County ACT Prep Workshop on Sept. 28, and FASFA day on Oct. 12.
Mills said October is National Manufacturing Month and the first Friday is National Manufacturing Day.
“Schools and manufacturers are encouraged to host events to encourage and inspire students and talk about all the opportunities in modern manufacturing,” Mills added. “It’s not what a lot of people think it is. There are so many careers and opportunities in the industry, but in Pickaway County especially. We want to make sure students know about the opportunities and inform them of what’s out there.”
Mills said all four school districts are participating and each group of students will hear from a keynote speaker before heading to two different plants. Kenworth, MidWest Fabricating, DuPont, Ohio WillowWood, Aleris and PPG have all agreed to host students in their facilities.
“It’s a big manufacturing field trip day to help change that perception that it’s only dirty jobs that nobody wants to do,” she said. “These are high paying, in demand jobs that some are pretty high tech, at all levels. There’s a lot of different things for people to do.”
The FASFA Day financial aid workshop is free to the public for anyone planning to attend college during the 2020-2021 school year. It’s from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Maxwell Center on Ohio Christian University’s Campus.
The ACT Prep Workshop is $50 per student and will held at the Educational Service Center at 2050 Stoneridge Drive in Circleville. Mills said students will also need “The Official ACT Prep Guide” that will be available for purchase on the day.
For more information or to sign up for the ACT Prep Workshop or FASFA Day, contact Mills at highered@pickway.org or by calling 740-474-5383.