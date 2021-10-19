CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Pumpkin Show window judging contest has closed and brought about three winner who showed their Pumpkin Show spirit.
There were 24 total entries. Color Bar on West Main Street won first place, Uniquely Yours, also on West Main Street, won second place and Chase Bank, located on the northeast corner of Main Street and Court Street won third place.
Judging was done both in the day time and night time and the prizes were $300, $200 and $100 for each place respectively. The boundaries for the event are Ted Lewis Drive in the north, Washington Street in the east, Mound street in the south and the railroad tracks in the west.
Ernie Weaver, Pumpkin Show Trustee in charge of the contest, said entries have stayed strong following a year of no Pumpkin Show. Weaver said next year's contest would have a theme, but that has not yet been decided.