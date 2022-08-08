CIRCLEVILLE - Columbia Gas of Ohio is encouraging people to remember to call 811 before they dig to ensure underground utility lines are marked. Aug. 11 is 811 day, a day designed to bring awareness to the number and what it does.
"With the summer heat in full swing and more people spending time at home, homeowners turn to do-it-yourself (DIY) work in and around their yards," Erica Chronaberry said in a press release about the event. "National 811 Day is the perfect opportunity to remind folks the importance of calling 811 at least two business days before digging."
According to Columbia Gas, In 2021, 23 percent of damages occurred because residents failed to call 811 before starting a digging project and the primary cause of damages in the late summer was due to fence installations and landscaping projects.
"If you contact 811 before you dig, there’s less than a 1 percent chance of damaging a utility line," Chronaberry said.
When calling 811, homeowners and contractors are connected to Ohio 811, the local one-call center, which notifies the appropriate utility companies of their intent to dig. Requests can also be made online at oups.org.
"Professional locators then arrive at the digging site to mark the approximate locations of underground lines with flags, spray paint or both," Chronaberry said. "Requests should be made at least two business days before digging, this service is provided free of charge."
Columbia Gas said an underground utility line is damaged every few minutes because someone decides to dig without first contacting 811.
"Striking a single line can cause injury, inconvenient outages, incur repair costs and fines," Chronaberry said. "With more people at home during the summer, relying on their utilities to work properly, outages are important to avoid. Every digging project, no matter how big or small, warrants contacting 811 by phone or online. Installing a mailbox, building a deck, planting a tree, and laying a patio are just some examples of digging projects that require a call to 811 or a visit to oups.org before starting."
