CIRCLEVILLE — A Columbus man has died following a fatal crash Saturday on U.S. 23.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred in the north part of the county, near Picway Road, which is north of state Route 762. The crash occurred at 9:18 p.m.
A 2002 Ford F-150 driven by Brandon Gatewood, 32, of Columbus, was traveling north on U.S. 23 when he ran off the ride side of the road, overcorrected, then ran off the left side of the road where his vehicle then flipped several times.
Troopers said Gatewood was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was later transported by Harrison Township Fire Department to Grant Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and pronounced dead from the injuries he received in the crash.
Lt. Robert Sellers of the Circleville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the investigation is still ongoing, but “speed and driver impairment are suspected as contributing factors to the crash.”
Other than Gatewood, no other vehicles were involved in the crash and no other people were injured. This crash was the second fatal crash in 2021, there were eight total fatal crashes in 2020.