ASHVILLE — The investigation into the death of a Columbus man, who was found in a driveway in Ashville, is still ongoing, according to Pickaway County Sheriff Robert Radcliff.
According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas Michael Buechler, 33, of Columbus, was found deceased in the driveway of 17166 Winchester Road, along with two dogs that belonged to him.
Dispatchers at 911 received a call on Christmas Day at 4:13 p.m. of the incident. Deputies responded to the scene to find Buechler in the driveway, and the two dogs running loose with their leads and collars on.
Following a preliminary autopsy, the case was ruled a homicide and an alert was issued for Buechler’s vehicle, which was not located at the scene.
At 9 p.m. on Dec. 26, an Ashville Police officer located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop for a headlight violation, but soon discovered it was empty.
Radcliff, along with Ashville Police Chief Jeff George, made the decision to monitor the vehicle to see if anyone would return, and at approximately 5 a.m. on Dec. 27, a man returned to the car and drove it off. Pickaway County deputies and Ashville Police officers with assistance from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office followed the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.
The driver at the time was Bobby Lee Bear White, 42, of Canal Winchester. White was arrested and charged with possession of drugs, trafficking in drugs and is currently incarcerated at the Pickaway County Jail on those charges. Radcliff said White is a person of interesting in the death of Buechler, noting that the two men were at least acquaintances.
“It was a three-day investigation and we were lucky to have six hours of sleep in the three days,” Radcliff told The Circleville Herald. “To be successful you can’t stop and have to keep going on the investigation. Once we developed some leads we kept going.”
Radcliff said Ashville Police were key in breaking the case since they located the vehicle in Ashville, while deputies looked in surrounding counties.
“The Ashville officers did a fantastic job and found the vehicle with the headlight before they knew we were looking for it,” he added. “It wasn’t until they ran the tag number that they knew we were after it. We were in another county looking for the vehicle when they called to say they spotted it.”
Radcliff said the property owners have no connection to either Buechler or White, and evidence has led them to believe it was just a secluded meeting location.
“They left their home, everything was good and when they got back, there were two dogs there and they saw the body,” Radcliff continued. “They weren’t there when it happened. The house is a distance off the roadway and was secluded. There are trees and a couple of buildings.”
Assisting in the investigation and at scene was Pickaway County Prosecutor Judy Wolford, Pickaway County Coroner Dr. John Ellis, Pickaway County Dog Warden, Harrison Township Fire & EMS, Dr. Ebenhack DVM, and BOX65 support services.
“We can’t say enough about the property owners and everyone involved from the other agencies to the Ashville officers and Chief George helping with everything we needed to the dog warden and the vet. Everyone worked as a team and that’s how you solve crimes like these.”
Radcliff said the investigation into the murder is ongoing and they’re still investigating the case and will “take action on the murder when the time is right.”
“We’re following up on other leads, we’re not just closing the books. We want to make sure we cover all the loose ends. We just don’t say we’ve got him and he’s arrested. We have to follow up on all the information, follow the evidence and make sure nobody else is involved, which we don’t believe there to be,” Radcliff concluded.