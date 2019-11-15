CIRCLEVILLE — The Columbus Symphony and Orchestra will be in Circleville next week to perform Handel’s Messiah at Ohio Christian University.
The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Ohio Christian University Ministry and Performing Arts Center.
Nathan Wilson, interim executive director for the Pickaway County Visitor’s Bureau, said tickets are still on sale for the event that was rescheduled from earlier this year due to inclement weather.
“This will be a premiere event for the county,” Wilson stated. “It’s not everyday that the Columbus Symphony comes to Pickaway County.”
The Columbus Symphony Orchestra and Chorus will perform Handel’s Messiah, a holiday themed performance centered around the Biblical story of Jesus Christ also known as the Messiah from birth to ascension. It resembles an opera in structure but has no characters or direct speech.
“It’s a holiday classic, known for the Hallelujah chorus and we’re excited to have the Columbus Chorus along with the symphony to perform it,” Wilson added.
Wilson said events like this are a sign of how up and coming Pickaway County is.
“Part of the positive attention we’re getting in the county comes with being able to bring in more world class acts to the area and provide better opportunities for residents and visitors,” he commented. “The Visitor’s Bureau is very proud to facilitate the event. We’ve already seen a great response from the county and we hope that everyone can join us and kick off the holiday season.”
The symphony last performed in April of 2018, performing “Overture to La Scala di Seta” by Rossini, “Valse Scherzo” by Tchaikovsky, and Motzart’s “Symphony No. 40”.
Wilson said tickets are still available and can be purchased through Eventbrite, in person at the Pickaway County Visitor’s Bureau during business hours and online at pickaway.com.