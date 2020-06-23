CIRCLEVILLE — Visitors to the Pickaway County Fair have several opportunities to see something “almost amazing” this week.
Almost Amazing Rex and Dana are performing twice daily through Friday this week at the Pickaway County Fair; once at 11 a.m. and once at 4 p.m., in the amphitheater, so long as weather is permitting.
Rex, whose given name is Dave Hill, has been performing for over 30 years and Dana Hill is the only two-time grand champion of close-up magic at the Daytona Festival of Magic. The two returned for the second year.
Dave said he loves the friendliness and closeness that the people who attend county fairs bring.
“There’s no better way to put it than they’re just good folks that want to come out and have a good time,” he mentioned. “For some people, it’s the only event they go to during the year, it’s their excitement for the year. Some families make plans for it like a week vacation.”
Dana said the family event, animals included, just helps with the atmosphere of the show.
“It encourages families to come and spend time with each other,” he added. “They’re always wanting to be entertained and since we’re a family show, we can be a great experience.”
The duo has performed all over the United States and all over North America including Canada, Mexico and the Dominican Republic, among others.
“Wherever they’ll have us, we like to go,” he said.
The father-son duo specialize in family friendly comedy and magic and involve the audience as much as they can during a time in which social distancing is encouraged in their acts.
“There’s no blue material, you can bring anyone from the youngest to grandma and grandpa, they’ll all have a great time at the same show,” Dave said.
“Like when you got to the movie theater to see a kid movie, the company will put things in for adults so they can sit there and enjoy it,” Dana added.
Dave said as part of this year's act, they’re making an elephant appear and disappear on stage and also give audiences a chance to win $100.
“There are all kinds of fun things happening,” he said.
In between their shows, the Duo will be performing magic around the pavilion and throughout the grounds.
“We’ll be doing street magic, something Dana specializes in,” Dave remarked. “People will still be able to get a little bit of entertainment if they’re not able to sit down for our show.”
While this is the duo’s first in-person performance since the shutdown, Dana has been putting on shows online through local libraries and social media.
“During this time, to keep myself fresh and keep people entertained, I’m doing 30-minute online shows,” he said. “It’s so hard performing for just a camera rather than an audience.”