CIRCLEVILLE — Commercial Point Village Council will now consider a proposal to disband their police department and use the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office for their policing needs.
Council member Traci Joyner approached the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office last month and asked them to put together some proposals on what service would look like and what it would cost the Village.
The only proposal discussed at Monday night’s Village Council meeting was a proposal for 24-hour coverage in the Village with three full time officers and two part time officers. The officers would be PCSO employees and the Sheriff’s Office would provide their equipment but the Village would supply a substation, likely the police department space, and use of the Village’s vehicles after they’re painted and decaled. In total the proposal would cost $339,000 per year.
“These numbers are put together based on what we believe our costs to be,” Pickaway County Sheriff Robert Radcliff said. “We currently have a contract with the township and it’s the second year of the contract. I don’t think there have been any issues since we’ve had that contract.”
Radcliff said his office has worked well with Commercial Point Police Department and Chief Adam Jordan.
“We don’t have any issues with the police department, we’re not here to take their jobs away from them and we’re only here because we were requested,” he added. “Unfortunately this is the third time we’ve been here. That starts to work on our relationship we have with the Village. As much as we’re honored to be asked to be here we’re concerned because we need to keep our relationship strong.”
Radcliff said regardless of the outcome of the contract, he and his deputies would still provide service to the area as they do now.
“We’re still going to be here, it’s still Pickaway County,” Radcliff commented. “This is just an added service based on the contract.”
After Radcliff presented the proposal, Council members Traci Joyner and Bruce Moore asked Radcliff questions about specific details.
Joyner asked about accountability, if the officers under contract would ever leave the Village, training and experience of the officers selected by Radcliff to work the Village. Radcliff explained that each car is tracked; his office would provide necessary training and that like the contract with Scioto Township he would provide an experienced officer.
“We’re not going to take a brand new person that we hire and put up here without overseeing those people,” he stated.
Moore’s questions were more on the financial side of things. He asked about equipment, contracts the village currently pays for and repainting the cruisers. More also asked about special events like the Karing Classic and Commercial Point Homecoming.
Radcliff told Moore that the Sheriff’s Office provides auxiliary officers for those events and that would not change with the contract.
Moore also brought up the point that should they go with the contract, they’d be responsible for unemployment for the full time officers.
“This cost savings that’s been floated around actually I see it as an increased cost for the first year,” Moore noted. “It could be a savings longterm but for the first year it’s an increase.”
During the meeting a handful of residents spoke up about the proposal and none of them were in favor of moving away from the police department.
John Brettell, owner of Stationhouse 81 in Commercial Point spoke up during the public comment portion of the meeting.
“I would be 1,000 percent against [removing the police force],” Brettell commented.
Melinda Mowery said she was upset about the proposal.
“The police department is here to serve us,” she said. “[The Sheriff’s Department] is really good but they are really far off. If the service is just for us then they need to stay here just for us. I’m not happy about this because I like our persons here in the department. They give us personalized service. They knocked on my door at three in the morning to tell me my garage door was open.”