COMMERCIAL POINT — The Commercial Point Karting Classic is back and starts in two short weeks — Aug. 6. through Aug. 8.
The event comes back after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will feature a classic car and bike show, as well as music by MLC Project on Friday, Aug. 6 and McGuffey Lane on Saturday. Karters will have two days of racing, Saturday and Sunday.
When it comes to go-karts, many people think of them as a toys for children, but some of the ones at the event can reach 100 mph down the straightaway. This year marks the 54th year of racing for the village.
“We’ll have racing all day on Saturday and all day on Sunday for $10,000 in prize money,” Jim Albright, organizer, said.
Pre-registration is now closed for the racing events, however, on the day of registration on Saturday, it will be available.
Albright said they plan to close all of the streets Friday morning but won’t close state Route 762 until they need to.
“We’re allowed to close the streets at 8 a.m. Friday morning, but we won’t close the main highway until Saturday,” he said. “Everything will be back open by Sunday evening.”
Albright said they’ve got big trophies, including a six-foot trophy for Best of Show for the car show on Friday night. Dan Zuko from 92.3 WCOL will also be on hand to give his pick for the best car.
“We’ve got what we’re calling the five super premium cars and 25 premium cars for trophies, in addition to the six-foot tall Best of Show,” he said. “We hope to fill the center of town with tons of cars. Registration is the day of from 5 to 7 p.m. and the awards will be given out at 9 p.m.”
Albright said the funds from the event benefit the community, including the Teays Valley football team, who helps set up, local first responders and other organizations.
Albright said they’re using the same route for the track this year as they did in 2019. The track runs the perimeter of Front Street to the east, Main Street to the west, North Alley to the north and South Street to the south.
Albright shared his excitement for 2021’s event after not having it last year.
“We’re just getting back in the groove and getting things going again,” he said. “Hopefully [the event] is bigger than it’s ever been because everyone’s missed a year and really wants to come back.”