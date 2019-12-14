CIRCLEVILLE — A Commercial Point man has been charged with pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor in connection with alleged child pornography.
Andy Anderson, 39, of Commercial Point, was arrested by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office Thursday morning following a search of the residence by the Franklin County Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, which the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office is a member of.
According to Pickaway County Sheriff Robert Radcliff, deputies found several electronic devices at the scene that contained child pornography.
“We’re going to continue to work with our partners on the task force, we have a detective assigned to there and this is a result of the work that they do,” he said. “We always caution people to know your neighbors and know who your kids are around.”
Radcliff said like with other incidents of a similar nature that the public should be aware.
“There’s a lot more of it out there than people realize,” Radcliff said. “It’s important to be a part of these task forces and we’re proud that we are and what we’ve accomplished.”
Radcliff also thanked the Commercial Point Police Department for assisting on the search warrant and said that the investigation is still ongoing.