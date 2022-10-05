COMMERCIAL POINT — Next weekend Commercial Point will play host to a food truck festival featuring a dozen food trucks.
Commercial Point to host food trucks next weekend
- By STEVEN COLLINS Circleville Herald Senior Reporter
COMMERCIAL POINT — Next weekend Commercial Point will play host to a food truck festival featuring a dozen food trucks.
The second one this year, Nancy Geiger, one of the event’s organizers, said the event, like many of the others they’ve had, is designed to bring the community together. The event will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 15 at 9 Belshazer St. in Commercial Point.
“We did one in July and it went very well,” Geiger said. “The venders said we had well over 600 people there. They asked us to do another one and we’re going to try again. Depending on how this goes we may do two a year or stick with one.”
Geiger said Dough Boyz sponsored the entertainment, which will be Rob Adams. The Grove City native has been playing for 26 years. According to Adams’ website he plays a wide range of styles including blues, country and rock.
“[Dough Boyz] takes care of the music for us,” Geiger said. “The men’s club loans us their picnic tables to use. Parts of the community work together to bring one really good event.”
Geiger, who is a village council member, said she ran on the platform to bring these types of events to the community.
“I’ve lived here all my life and when I was elected to council last year one of my platforms was I wanted to bring community events here because we’ve never had them in the past,” she said. “I wanted to bring movie nights, farmers markets and food truck festivals. The community has really embraced them. They say if they want to have them they have to go [elsewhere] but it’s nice to have them in your own community.”
Among the food trucks coming to the event include Ohana Grill, Destiny’s featuring Hibachi and pasta, Zaki Mediterranean Grill, Mayne Course, Lazy Armadillo, Holy Taco, Happy Weiner, Toasty Joe’s, Legacy Smokehouse, Tuscoe’s Shaved Ice, Cheesecake Castle, and Pick’em Up Joe.
