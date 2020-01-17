COMMERCIAL POINT— Voters in the Village of Commercial Point have before them a ballot measure that could lead to more local control over the village’s government once they reach 5,000 population and become a city.
In the primary election on March 17, voters will decide whether or not “a commission should be selected to draft a charter”, as well as selecting members of that commission who will put the charter together.
If that initiative is passed, the charter committee members will have one year to construct and then propose a charter documents for voters to vote on. The charter document will serve as a constitution for the city and could change how the village government is structured, depending on how it is drafted.
Commercial Point Mayor Allen Goldhardt said the measure was taken up to prepare for the future when Commercial Point could likely reach city status, as early as 2030.
“When we get city status we’ll be better off if we have a charter in place,” Goldhardt said. “It’s based on the census and we won’t be a city this year but next time, in 2030, there’s a very good possibility. We want to get ahead of the ball and get the legwork done and in place.”
Goldhardt said he feels like the Village doesn’t want to make any major changes to how their local government is operated.
“If we get a charter in place once we go from village to city status everything keeps flowing the way it was,” he told The Circleville Herald. “As a statutory village if we go to city status it will be like all of a sudden overnight all the rules that we were governed by change and we’re trying to get ahead of that to make for a smooth transition 10 years down the road.”
Goldhardt said another benefit would be local control on the charter document, which can be reviewed and modified as the Village sees fit.
“We don’t have to change a lot of things [from what they are now],” he added.
Goldhardt remarked that he’s heard from residents who are asking why the Village wants to change the form of government and why they do it now.
“Nothing really has to change, it’s just the biggest thing that once you become a statutory city you’re required to have certain boards in place, required to have people and you have to have this whole list of people that we don’t need and with the charter you can put it in there to form the positions as needed,” Goldhardt continued. “We can combine positions and outline job duties to what fits our Village so we’re not locked into the state template.”
Goldhardt said the Village has a couple ideas and things in the works to spread the word including a potential community meeting.
“We don’t have anything scheduled yet…so we’ll probably look for some time in February,” he commented. “We started out by passing out some literature and put it in the water bills that they were looking for people for the commission.”
Goldhardt acknowledged that he had been in office in less than two weeks and the measure was one that the previous mayor and Village Council started.
“The previous administration and Council started this and it’s a good thing. They started it at the right time and if people don’t like the charter that’s drafted, we have 10 years to get it right before we become a city,” Goldhardt concluded.