COMMERCIAL POINT — Development has its price and in Commercial Point is getting a teeny taste of what that might mean.
Since the weekend, the village has been experiencing some concerns about its water levels and holding the idea — though not very hard — about implementing some water use restrictions throughout the community.
“We needed to press forward and let people know to watch what they were doing,” said village Administrator Ross Crego. “We don’t want to implement any limits [on water use,] and the integrity of our system has not been jeopardized.”
Crego said that over the weekend the village dispensed more water than it produced, adding that as of Monday, it had not gotten back to normal levels.
The issue, he said, are 24 homes in a new development that have new sod placed down that has led to a lot of lawn watering.
“It has just been the impact of all the sod applications that’s been the draw on the system,” Crego said.
There have been no evident broken water pipes.
Crego said the village – which anticipated the shortage some five weeks ago – experienced a spike in use on Saturday, which was a little more than they expected.
He said the village has the authority to restrict water use, but it’s not something it wants to do. Moving into the fall and cooler weather, Crego said he expects levels to return to normal.
In a coincidental note, the village expects to make a request for bids Oct. for a new water plant that will double the capacity of water it can store from 500,000 gallons to 1 million, with the ability to increase it by another 500,000 gallons.