CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Commissioners heard from two different people on the topic of solar energy in Pickaway County.
The first meeting was with Karl Pierce, senior director of project development for EDF Renewables, the company behind the Chipmunk Solar Project near Westfall in Jackson, Monroe and Deer Creek Townships.
Pierce approached the commissioners and asked a few questions to learn more about community objections and whether or not the commissioners would support the project.
“I wanted to come talk to you today...to see if we can have a conversation about our project and if not necessarily our project, but solar energy in Pickaway County and if it makes sense, and if so, how it makes sense,” he said.
“Since our public information meeting, there’s been different avenues of opposition, one of the townships is opposing the project as well.”
Pierce said the next step is to put in their application for the Ohio Power Siting Board, which they have to do by mid-March, but before they do that, they want to make sure they have everything in it they should.
“It warrants conversation to make sure that if we’re putting in anything in the application, that it’s the right thing,” he said.
“There’s a lot we can do and say in there that would help the project, but I think the most important thing is that we’re having a dialogue with y’all about what makes sense, if it makes sense.
“There are some issues around use of good agricultural land that we’d like to address, but we wanted to come here and ask the question to see if there’s room to talk and see what works and what doesn’t work,” he said.
Pierce asked for an executive session, which was denied by the commissioners, who citied specific reasons in the law as to why they can do that before they continued to discuss the matter further.
Pierce asked the commissioners about their objections and the commissioners cited the community’s response, the sheer volume of acreage being proposed across all the projects in Pickaway County and impacts to infrastructure and farmland.
He then told the commissioners EDF wanted to see if they could work through some of the issues.
“My message is that we’re not going to be in a hurry and we want to slow down a little bit, understand concerns and you’ve had to deal with people talking and maybe it’s good and maybe some of it isn’t,” he said.
“There are some substantive things that we can do and we can bring a proposal to you to address these things.”
The commissioners told Pierce they would not approve any tax incentives on the project.
“We have already told other developers that we’re no longer going to do any [payment in lieu of taxes] requests,” Jay Wippel, commissioner, said.
“Beyond that we are waiting to get educated. We’ve gotten plenty of letters from community members on not only this project, but also others. I’d say about 80 percent of people are against them. That’s where we’re at.”
Pierce said promises that no dirt would be moved is an incorrect promise, as they are required to put in drainage tunnels if the Ohio Power Siting Board requires them.
“If they’re telling you that you have to build a ditch around the hole, then you have to and you’re going to be moving a lot of dirt,” Pierce said.
“I don’t think that’s always necessary because we do a hydrological study...but I think it’s wrong to say that there’s no dirt that’s going to be moved.”
Later in the day, the commissioners met with the Ohio Power Siting Board to understand what their options are in this process. To this point, they’ve operated as if their only role is a singular vote on the board following a recent bill.
“We basically want to learn more about the Ohio Power Siting Board, especially now with ad hoc members,” Wippel said.
Julie Graham-Price, community liaison, and Matt Butler, public information officer, presented the commissioners with folders of information on the projects, how the OPSB works, how the meeting would go, and ways for the community to get involved as the process moves forward.
Graham-Price said these projects in Pickaway County are still early in the process and there is more time to intervene. From start to finish, they can take many years before they even contact the OPSB.
“These projects take years to develop and the applicant has to work with the PJM and local land owners before they come to us,” Graham-Price said. “We often get the question if projects are coming up, but we often don’t know until we get the application.”
The bulk of the questions the commissioners had was around Senate Bill 52, which grants local governments more control over power projects they didn’t have prior to the bills adoption.
“We appreciate you coming in and providing us this information,” Wippel said before the conclusion of the meeting.
“We had some of the information, but a lot of it we didn’t, and so now we’ll work through all this and jump in on [the process] in a couple months.”