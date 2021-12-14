CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Commissioners have approved the 2022 general fund and capital fund budgets.
The commissioners approved the general fund budget, which has about $24.5 million in revenue and about $23.9 million in expenses in the general fund for 2022.
The capital fund budget will spend about $1 million on various projects with income being four percent of all casino revenue funding those. All budgets passed unanimously.
“We’ve always approved more revenue than expenses for a lot of years and we’re continuing to do that,” Commissioner Jay Wippel said during their meeting Tuesday. “That always makes a difference.”
One major change this year was approving the full budget instead of releasing funds quarterly like in recent years.
Looking ahead in 2022 sales tax, land conveyance fees and building inspection fees were all well above projections, something he thinks will continue into 2022.
“Revenue continues to seem to surprise and I’m sure one of these days, we’ll see a drop in revenue at some point,” he said. “We’re a growing county. The more demand on our services directly relates to more employees and more services and the need to do that. People expect to have their services provided and we have to adapt and change to that."
April Dengler, county administrator, said the final carryover is expected to be about $13 million, up from $10.6 in 2020.
“It’s only six months worth of expenses,” Scherer said of the $13 million carryover.
Commissioner Harold "Champ" Henson said carrying over that much is indicative of the county’s needs.
“The more responsibilities you have, the more that you have to be prepared for,” Henson said. “We can have unplanned capital projects and we’re prepared for those. It’s amazing how fast your priorities can change. [COVID-19] was a situation where that happened.”
Wippel said that money is also used to help fund the capital projects.
“With IT especially, we need to keep up with, but we also provide vehicles to the sheriff and things you might not think about that a county needs, like washers and dryers, gutters and exhaust fans,” he said. “We have to take care of what the citizens own, just like you would your own home.”
The commissioners will expend a little bit more than $1 million on smaller capital projects in 2021, the largest of which is $70,000. The larger projects being considered fall under funds that can be provided by the American Rescue Plan Act funding.
“We were able to do a lot of big things with CARES Act money,” Dengler said.
Among the projects that were approved include a new K9 vehicle for the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office, a new front porch/ramp for the building department, new roof and AC at the Emergency Operations Center, a new roof and painting for the Pickaway County Annex, tuck pointing of various county buildings and a new maintenance truck.
“When you have good carryover, you need to plow money back into your physical plants; we’ve been doing parking lots and windows and everything else,” Wippel said. “When you have that money you need to reinvest it.”
Among the larger projects still being considered for the ARP funding is a new truck, vac trailer and portable generator system for the wastewater treatment plant and lift station, a sewer replacement for the sheriff's office and the fees for consultants who are advising the county on broadband internet access.
"We have several other entities who have made requests as well," Dengler said. "ARP funding projects will be considered in January."