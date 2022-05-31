CIRCLEVILLE —The Pickaway County Commissioners have granted $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Funds to the Pickaway County Community Foundation to aid nonprofits and provide a county focus on job training assistance.
During Tuesday's meeting, a group consisting of directors from a number of local organizations including the Pickaway County Chamber, Pickaway Progress Partnership (P3), Pickaway WORKS, Pickaway County Visitors Bureau, and the Pickaway County Community Foundation presented to the commissioners a plan illustrating how the five organizations could assist in leading change in Pickaway County through American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Commissioners reviewed the plan and subsequently asked for modifications of the plan. The five organizations worked to streamline the plan they presented focus to two primary categories, job training assistance and aid to nonprofits.
Last week after completing those requested changes the commissioners awarded PCCF, who will serve as the payee for the grant, $500,000 to implement the plan.
"The Pickaway County Community Foundation is the payee of the grant; however, the nonprofits are working collaboratively to focus on the services provided," Jan Shannon, PCCF executive director said. "Pickaway WORKS, P3, and the Chamber are working on a portion of the job training focus. PCCF will be working with nonprofits focusing on nonprofit strategies, food insecurities, and grants to strengthen nonprofit services in Pickaway County."
The commissioners have $1.7 million in ARPA funding, so far they've only committed this $500,000.
"We had several requests from 501c3 non-profits requesting money from those funds and the foundation approached us as well so we thought that we would let the foundation, which is geared towards non-profits, do it," Commissioner Jay Wippel said. "They have the expertise in that area."
Wippel said they put "a few guardrails" on the funding because there are federal restrictions on the money.
"You just can't spend it on whatever you want," he said.
Commissioner Harold Henson said they've been patient with the money and in that time restrictions on the funds have been relaxed.
"A lot of the restrictions that were on the money have been relaxed greatly and we can use them for other things within the county," Henson said. "[Waiting] seems to have been the right move to make now that it's happening."
Shannon said nonprofits interested in applying for a grant from PCCF should complete the grant application on the www.yourpccf.org website.
"This site provides the deadlines for quarterly grant submissions and the date that the nonprofits will present to the donors and committees," she said. "Each nonprofit submitting is required to do a presentation on the need of their grant."
Additional questions on the grant application process can be directed to Shannon at the Pickaway County Community Foundation at 740-477-6207.