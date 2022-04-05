CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Commissioners heard from a group of advocates for changes at the Pickaway County Dog Shelter.
The group, having protested for two hours at the Pickaway County Courthouse on Monday, presented a series of topics they wished the commissioners to consider for changes to the shelter.
The group also brought signs with pictures of dogs that were euthanized who they felt didn’t need to be, as well as pictures of the conditions at the dog shelter.
Jonna Curtiss, a former shelter volunteer and organizer, told The Herald earlier this week the group’s concerns are: the lack of care given to the dogs; decisions made by unqualified and inexperienced people, staff and governing body on the matters that are harming dogs and sometimes people; and to push for the shelter to adopt policies that meet industry standards
Curtiss spoke for about 20 minutes addressing some of those concerns and others, including a dog who recently had puppies. She called each of her points as requests for the commissioners to consider.
“The most current situation needing attention concerns a young dog and her puppies being held at the Pickaway County Dog Shelter against her best interest,” she said.
Curtiss went on to say that they, as a group, felt the dog should be sent to a rescue with the puppies, which she said was allowed under the Ohio Revised Code so long as no money was exchanged for he puppies, citing health risks and future detrimental behavior of the dogs being held as puppies.
Curtiss shared the stories of four dogs that were euthanized due to what she said was the shelter being full and that the dogs were chosen due to staff believing they had behavior concerns.
She outlined ways in which she felt those dogs were not given an opportunity to thrive and succeed outside the shelter.
“[A dog’s] euthanasia was unnecessary based on assumptions made by staff,” Curtiss said. “She should have been sent to a rescue with her puppies.”
Curtiss spoke about what she called “inexperienced shelter staff” and gave examples she felt demonstrated such, including one dog that was returned to the shelter for aggressive behavior ND was later sent to a rescue in Montana and has since been adopted.
“It is clear that the staff does not have the knowledge to forming these conclusions about these dogs in the shelter, and these conclusions are resulting in them not being adopted and sometimes having their lives taken from them,” she said.
Curtiss said she felt “there had been a definite disregard” for the shelter and that she wanted to “bring the shelter up to speed on the current best practices.”
“It’s clear that operating under the current standards, or lack thereof, is harmful to many involved,” she said.
The commissioners made no concessions during the meeting, with Commissioner Jay Wippel stating they had their contact information if they had further questions.
Unsatisfied by that answer, the group began to pepper the commissioners with additional questions before Wippel said, “Ninety-nine percent of the animals that come into that shelter either get adopted out or go to rescues.”
On the topic of litters of puppies at the shelter, Wippel said, “We’ve had litters of puppies delivered there for years and this is how we handle it.
“Unlike if you think we follow the law, we have to follow the Ohio Revised Code. They’re isolated and taken care of.”