CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway Commissioners heard from two different parties about solar farm projects in Pickaway County.
The first was Nathan Wiles, project manager for EDF Renewables, who came to update the commissioners on the status of the Chipmunk Solar Project happening to the west of Circleville near the intersections of Jackson, Monroe and Deer Creek Townships.
Wiles told the commissioners the project had received its letter of completeness from the Ohio Power Siting Board and the next steps of the process would begin.
“We received it [Monday] and that’s one of the reasons I wanted to come and talk to you today,” he said. “I understand that the county has passed resolutions for opposition for some of the projects ahead of us and I believe that the completeness letter was the trigger point for your next steps and wanted to ask if that’s something you’re considering for Chipmunk as well.”
Commissioner Harold Henson responded, “We’re going to stay consistent, as far as I’m concerned.”
Wiles said they’re working to finalize agreements with local labor to complete the project, should it ultimately be approved.
“We’re continuing that process and have made more formalized commitments to work with local union labor which we’re excited to have,” he said. “Most of the folks we’ve talked to are excited to have local good paying jobs and are in support of the project, for what that means.”
Wiles asked if the commissioners had any additional concerns as they are trying to address any concerns the public has. The commissioners did not have any concerns beyond the ones previously stated including but not limited to how the whole process bypasses local procedures, the lack of understanding of long-term effects and the potential loss of farmland.
“We ask for the continued opportunity to address the [public’s] concerns, that’s all we ask for,” he said. “We believe this project can be sited in a way that’s for the benefit to the community and we’re looking to address concerns of the community, among them the local labor as well as talking to the neighbors directly.
"I know that’s one of Commissioner Henson’s major concerns is that we’re working with the neighbors directly. We’re hoping to have someone out later this week or next week on site reaching out to folks. We had done a bit of outreach earlier on but now we’re working towards an actual neighbor agreement we can offer folks.”
The commissioners said they are not interveners in the case but rather have appointed Commissioner Jay Wippel to be the representative to serve as the commissioner’s vote on the Power Siting Board.
Wippel has recused himself from portions of the meeting where entities have come in to address the topic but did not during the EDF meeting.
The second party was Terri Barbau, a landowner, who was in favor of the Circleville Solar Project backed by Candela Renewables. Barbau had questions for the commissioners and wondered why they had passed resolutions against the solar projects.
The commissioners explained that their measure doesn’t block the solar farms, it just states that they voted, in a split vote, to pass the resolution.
“This is just a statement to the power siting board, our opposition,” Commissioner Gary Scherer said.
Henson told Barbau his rational for being against the project was that it bypasses local input and zoning.
The commissioners answered additional questions, including explaining how all current projects are grandfathered in and thus are unaffected by Senate Bill 52 that gives more local control to utility projects like the proposed solar farms.
They also heard from Barbau about some of the things Candela has done and promised in and to the community, all of which they are aware of including adding trees to the project, moving the solar panels back to be further away from adjacent properties and the potential fundraising incentives.
“This land is going to be developed no matter what, whether it’s data, industry or housing projects,” Barbau said. “The one good thing about the solar project is that it’s a 30 year lease…and in 30 years that land is going to be ripe for farming. It’s not like fracking or anything else that would disrupt the land or a housing project that will disrupt the land forever.”
Barbau concluded her questions by thanking the commissioners for hearing her out and explaining their position.
“We’re glad you came and we’re glad we’re able to answer your questions but anything that you’ve brought up we’ve known about and considered,” Scherer said. “We really appreciate you taking the time and sharing your thoughts.”