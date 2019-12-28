CIRCLEVILLE — After a busy year with several major projects the Pickaway County Commissioners are looking forward to the challenges of 2020.
Brian Stewart, Pickaway County Commissioner, said 2020 is going to be a year of getting use to new reality where many projects have been completed and things are in a good place and it’s time to build towards the future.
“We’re a growing county and the census is going to show what we believe — which is that we’ve grown a lot and we’re demographically a lot more like Fairfield, Union and Licking County in terms of how we look than we maybe used to be,” Stewart remarked. “We used to be more like the rest of southern Ohio.”
Stewart said he sees the challenges as opportunity for growth into the next year.
“I think we have a focus on what is the next big project of 2020,” he said.
Commissioner Jay Wippel said 2020 would be a year to “breathe.”
“We’ll prepare for the future because of the election and the census,” Wippel noted. “I think we’re ready to roll up our sleeves and get to work.”
Wippel said on his list to complete is working with the City on combining E-911 and dispatching services.
“It could happen this year but maybe it won’t,” he added. “I think we all think it’s the right thing to do. 2020 is going to be a good year to stay alert and focus and ready to go on what we’re working on, which will continue to build on our successes but be prepared to roll the sleeves up and continue to do the work.”
Commissioner Harold “Champ” Henson said he felt like 2020 would be a transitional year, at least in the beginning while they plan what’s next.
“As things evolve and change, just like in business, you have to take time and reevaluate,” Henson commented. “You look at your accomplishments and think about where you go from here. It’s hard to get to the top and it’s harder to stay there.”
Stewart said a Southern Pickaway County community reinvestment area would be important in 2020 and beyond.
“It’s the same things we have up near Rickenbacker and we’re going to do it south of Circleville around Sofidel, DuPont, and PPG,” Stewart said. “I think that’s going to go a long way for streamlining the process to bring jobs to the Circleville area. We’re still working on it and will finalize it in 2020.”
Stewart said revenues have grown from around $15 million in 2012 to now $20 million for 2020.
“The public gives you that revenue to improve public service,” Stewart continued. “That’s a substantial increase in responsibility in a fairly short time. I think what we’re starting to see with the population growth and other projects is that we’ve been saving money for rainy days and they are coming.”
Stewart said they haven’t yet addressed how they would serve, as an example, an additional 7,000 residents to the county.
“We’re largely staffed at the same levels we were six or seven years ago and we’ve decided to spend money on capital projects, things the residents can see,” he added. “We’ve not really added any personnel and a question mark as we continue to grow will be at some point we may need more help to serve those needs.”
Wippel said in any business you have to spend money on the business to continue to grow, which is what they’ve done in 2019.
“We’ve put money into parking lots and things that aren’t very glamorous that when you get into lean times you’re able to weather it a little bit more,” he said. “I think we’ve planned that a little bit more.”
Wippel said as the highest level of government in the county other governments look to them for leadership on things like budgets and projects and they’ll continue to do that in 2020.
“I think a lot of folks look for this office to be the leaders on many things and we have not been afraid to step up to that. We’ve taken the challenge and worked at it and been able to do it,” Wippel concluded.
Editor’s note: This is the second of a two part series reflecting on the 2019 budget and looking ahead into 2020.