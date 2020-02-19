CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Commissioners have unanimously passed a resolution declaring its support for protecting the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution against current and future proposed legislation at the state or federal level.
The resolution, read in part by Commissioner Brian Stewart, also expresses the Commissioners’ opposition to restricting “the Constitutional rights of Pickaway County Residents.”
“The Pickaway County Board of Commissioners hereby expresses its deep commitment to upholding the rights of all law-abiding citizens of Pickaway County to keep and bear arms and…expresses opposition to any law that would unconstitutionally restrict the rights of the law-abiding citizens of Pickaway County to keep and bear arms,” Stewart, reading from the resolution, said during the meeting. “The Pickaway County Board of Commissioners is committed to upholding the rights, freedoms and liberties guaranteed by the Constitution of the United States of America and the Constitution of the State of Ohio.”
The resolution cites three different United States Supreme Court cases and references the United States Constitution in four sections in the resolution. Those are the basis for which the resolution passed by the Board of Commissioners stands.
The resolution comes following last week’s meeting in which the Commissioners heard a presentation from Tyson Rathburn, creator of the Ohio Stands United Pickaway County group, and Gary Caldwell and Carl Fuller.
Their decision to approach the Commissioners came following proposed state and federal legislation. Last week the group presented to the Commissioners more than 1,100 signatures from Pickaway County residents that were in favor of a measure like the one the Commissioners approved being enacted.
“I’m very pleased,” Rathburn said. “I thought it would get passed because [the Commissioners] are all Second Amendment supporters and gun owners but you never know until you have the paper in your hand. It feels really good to have this and it shows that as the county unites we can make things happen.”
Stewart said the discussion that was held last week helped to clarify the Ohio Stands United Pickaway County mission and the information provided helped to craft the resolution.
“We appreciate the members and the folks that have been through the process to this point,” Stewart said. “We’re all three gun owners and we’ve taken a lot of action in this office to expand CCW in the county offices so we’re prepared to offer the resolution.”
Pickaway County joins 17 other Ohio counties who have passed similar resolutions in opposition of state and federal legislation to change gun laws.
Rathburn acknowledged the symbolic meaning of the resolution after the meeting with the Commissioners last week and doing so was to show state and federal leadership their concerns.
“We understand that this is a symbolic resolution and in no way is an active body of law,” Rathburn said. “We ask for your support as citizens at the county level of government to the state legislation by enacting a resolution expressing our concerns of local, state and federal legislation that infringes our Constitutional rights.”