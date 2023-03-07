CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Commissioners received an update from American Structurepoint Inc., a consultant working with the city on grade separation over the railroad tracks.
Frank Aransky, project development director for American Structurepoint, presented the commissioners with a map of the city to highlight the possible and potential places a grade separation would happen in Circleville.
The plan was to give the commissioners one last update before American Structurepoint begins stakeholder meetings with businesses and residents in the area of each proposal before opening the discussion up to the wider community during town hall public events.
Aranksy said through some feedback they identified the aforementioned locations and they're now moving to the public engagement process once that approval is given.
"There could be alternate locations still looked at. There's some scope flexibility that is still there but we looked at everything from an alternate at Island Road to routes throughout the city all the way down there to Crites Road," he said. "We're looking at seven alternates and all of them are over the railroad with the exception of East Main Street."
Among the places being considered are Island Road, West Main Street, North Court Street, Washington Street, Progress Parkway and a new connector at Crites Road to Kingston Pike. While final costs are not fully estimated, the project will be a multimillion dollar project.
"We've looked at some alternate locations about a year or so ago and we followed that up with a more in depth study a year or so ago," Aranksy said. "We're now waiting on [The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT] to give their blessing on it."
Aranksy acknowledged there are pros and cons to each proposed location and there are a number of factors involved with the decision including ease of access for safety forces, traffic patterns, potential residential and business disruption, property acquisition and more.
"This is going to be a major investment and it's about balancing the needs of all of it as one," he said. "We'll be sharing all this with the public shortly, engaging with shareholders, getting public feedback and see what ones we need to take to a deeper level."