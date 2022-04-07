CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Commissioners have received the final broadband assessment report from a consultant that outlines some steps that can be taken to improve broadband internet access in the county.
The approximately 130-page report was compiled by Ice Miller LLP and was presented to the commissioners Tuesday.
The report identified areas of Pickaway County that “struggle with broadband” and calls for developing a plan for broadband infrastructure investment and deployment.
The report stated, "in addition to Pickaway County’s broadband access needs, there is a large share of unmet demand for better quality service and a more affordable product for local cost-burdened residents."
The report, in the executive summary, said that quality currently offered continues to increase, which demonstrates the capacity and potential to provide “enhanced services.”
The report stated, "high-speed broadband is not reaching all households due to a number of barriers, including lower access to internet-enabled devices, higher concentrations of low-buying power households disproportionally burdened by housing and transportation costs and a lack of physical infrastructure."
The report also discussed trends toward working from home.
“Emerging trends in remote working and entrepreneurship create the need for a business-speed broadband standard for residential users,” the report stated.
“While residents do not currently require a full business-quality speed, enhancing the current residential download and upload service quality will allow the county to attract and retain residents in matching today’s remote work needs.”
The report included five recommendations;
• Lease existing, unused county-owned fiber and/or conduit for broadband expansion locally and continue to expand the network to make it increasingly desirable to use;
• Devote resources to county-owned middle mile ring expansion that connects community anchor institutions in the county and enables last-mile service delivery;
• Review and potentially revise county rules and regulations applicable to broadband expansion and identify which individual and/or county department will serve as the main point of contact;
• Enact a dig-once policy and a broadband asset management policy to ensure broadband infrastructure is constructed in accordance with other infrastructure projects in the county;
• Encourage build out by existing providers by supporting their applications to state and federal grant programs and supplementing those programs with local contributions focused on key areas of concern.
Ice Miller did conclude their summary with some optimism.
The report stated, "given the demand, need and unprecedented funds, Pickaway County has a unique opportunity to enhance and in some instances, start investing in digital infrastructure in order to ensure that robust, affordable connectivity is available in all corners of the County.”
Commissioner Jay Wippel said the plan now is for the commissioners to review the report and see what the next steps are.
“There’s a lot of information there,” he said. “We don’t have a plan of action yet as we’ve got just the final report.”
Wippel said they’ll look to maximize their dollars on any moves they make.
“This is just an endless expense to try to do, so it’s about trying to leverage your dollars to make the best situation,” he said.
Commissioner Harold “Champ” Henson said some of the easier things have already been taken care of.
“Companies have already done the low-hanging fruit, so what’s left is expensive,” he said.