CIRCLEVILLE— After eight years together, the Pickaway County Commissioners Harold Henson, Brian Stewart and Jay Wippel reflected on their accomplishments as Stewart moves to his seat at the statehouse.
“We took a trip down memory lane on the last eight years and we wanted this as a record for ourselves of what we’ve been able to do,” Stewart said. “To me, I think we owe a report to the public to show whether we’ve been successful or not and we wanted to have this as a final report on what we’ve been doing and if we’ve been successful or not.”
The board organized a three-page document that highlights 16 accomplishments of their office in the last eight years.
Those accomplishments listed include the transition from Berger Hospital merging with OhioHealth, upgrading the county’s credit rating, developing and renovating the Pickaway County Fairgrounds, increasing the cash reserves of the county from 2.2 million in 2013 to 11.5 million at the end of 2020, lowering the unemployment rate from 9.3 percent to 3.2 percent prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, renovations to the Pickaway County Dog Shelter, the creation of the Emergency Operations Center and other capital improvement projects.
“I know we’re forgetting something, but we think it’s a pretty good synopsis,” Wippel said.
Stewart said there were also things they didn’t include in the report due to the volume of projects they’ve completed.
“There are a lot of good things that frankly didn’t make the cut because we have three pages of substantive accomplishments,” he said.
The publicly-available report is available in full at the Pickaway County Commissioners website at https://pickaway.org/offices/commissioners/index.html. The report is available under the first link titled, “download board report.”
Stewart said he was proud of what they’ve accomplished and working with Henson and Wippel.
“The goal of any elected official is to leave the entity better than you found it,” he said. “I think everything we ran on, we’ve done, and I think top to bottom it’s hard to argue at this point we’ve not gotten good results.”
Henson said it’s been a pretty good eight years.
“I don’t think there are many counties that can say they’ve done as much as we have,” he said. “It’s been a good experience. It’s time to start a new chapter next year.”