CIRCLEVILLE — As 2019 comes to a close the Pickaway County Commissioners reflect back on the year and the many accomplishments of Pickaway County.
Jay Wippel, commissioner, said it’s been a diverse year with major projects including the renovations to the new Job and Family Services building, the completed construction of the Pickaway County Agriculture and Events Center, 911 Center renovations and the renovations made to create the emergency operations center.
“To me, the fairgrounds revitalization project, getting that completed stands out to me,” Wippel commented. “It’s something the community can be proud of with how it turned out and the amount of events that are happening out there. We get more and more use. Heritage Hall, the way it turned out, is really diverse in what we can hold in there.”
Brian Stewart, commissioner, said part of the versatility of Heritage Hall, and the whole fairgrounds were due to Wippel’s hands-on effort.
“As this project was ongoing Commissioner Wippel was there and anytime something came along that was ‘by the way if we improve the sound system it would help here’, we made a lot of adjustments by him being onsite,” Stewart told The Circleville Herald. “We also had the money to do those upgrades as we went. It’s like building a house, you hate to build a house when you don’t have any money. As good ideas came along we could say yes.”
Wippel said the cooperation with the fair board has also been a key to that project.
“It’s been a great partnership and I’m proud of how the fairgrounds turned out,” Wippel added. “I think we got it right, with the wow factor as you walk in. It’s very nice.
Commissioner Harold “Champ” Henson said there are very few things in government that is widely accepted and well received as the fairgrounds.
“A lot of times it’s maybe 60-40, 50-50 the things you do but it’s like 98 to two on this,” Henson remarked. “It’s very gratifying.”
Stewart said when he ran for commissioner in 2012 people would tell him the fairgrounds was a mess and had been for 40 years and wouldn’t change.
“What I’m proud of is that this board, the same as other problems that have existed, is going to stop with us,” Stewart stated. “This fairgrounds is going to be here for my grandkids and it is the talk of Ohio and we’re really proud of how it turned out.
“Champ is right that it’s 98-two now but even a 98-two project is hard to do, it didn’t start out that way,” he co5d or steps back on a project based on their expertise and knowledge on a subject and that makes it a lot smoother.
“In a lot of workplaces I think you want to say you want to be friends with your co-workers and I think people think that stops in government and that you shouldn’t try to be friends with your fellow elected officials,” Stewart said. “We’ve gone to lunch together almost every week for the last seven years. When I tick them off in the morning we still go to lunch afterwards. That keeps the line of communication open. You get more done when not everyone has to have their hand on the wheel at all times.”
Another big project and change the commissioner said was the partnership with the City and the Berger Health system merger with OhioHealth at the beginning.
“I think 2019 is going to go down as one of the most productive years for county government in 100,” Stewart stated. “When you consider we built the fairgrounds, fixed the hospital issue and put together a longterm partnership with the City to secure the future of Berger, 2,700 new jobs in Pickaway County and just finishing the deal to double everything we’ve done at Rickenbacker.”
Stewart spoke about the renovations to the 911 call center at the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office.
“We built a new 911 call center which for most counties would be the biggest thing they’ve done in five years and it’s like number three on our list for 2019,” Stewart explained. “It’s huge, extra equipment, software and stations. We’ve added Nixel capabilities in the last couple of weeks.”
Another major project was the renovations to the Jobs and Family Services location on south Pickaway Street, which freed up additional space at the Pickaway County Annex and Island Road locations.
“We’re a growing county that’s going to need more space,” Stewart said. “It’s nice for JFS and when other counties around us go out to bid for more space they spend $10, $15, $20 million on new office complexes. We spent $2 million to add 20,000 square feet to county inventory and we’ve freed up the Island Road service center for whatever we need next.”
Wippel said the county is lucky to have the people in positions they have.
“I hate to see the calendar turn to 2020. I don’t care what business you’re in, it comes down to the people. I would put our people, including those in our office at the top of any list. We have some outstanding people that work for county government in all the offices. They’re committed to the tax payers to do the right thing and work hard,” Wippel concluded.
Editor’s note: This is part one of a two-part series on Pickaway County.