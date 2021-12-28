CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County has a lot to look forward to in 2022 and the Pickaway County Commissioners are looking to continue efforts to improve the county with major capital projects, debt retirement and expanding services.
Gary Scherer, Pickaway County Commissioner, said a big thing would be deciding how to spend the American Rescue Plan Act money the county has. Funds have to be allocated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.
“We’ve had some requests here and there, but we’ve intentionally taken a slow approach to it,” he said.
The reason for the delay is the commissioners expect the regulations and guidelines surrounding that money to change and become less strict, as they already have.
“We expect them to change a little bit more,” Harold Henson, commissioner, said.
There are about $1.5 million in capital fund projects scheduled for 2022, among them include a new K9 vehicle for the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, a new front porch/ramp for the building department, new roof and AC at the Emergency Operations Center, a new roof and painting for the Pickaway County Annex, tuckpointing of various county buildings and a new maintenance truck and upgrades to the ramp entrance at Memorial Hall.
“The ramp really needs fixed,” April Dengler, County Administrator, said. “All those projects will add up quickly.”
Another major goal is the expansion of broadband services as the commissioners wait to hear back from consultants they’ve hired to conduct a survey and provide them with steps on how to improve access.
“We’re really anxious to see what they come back with,” Dengler said. “That will be a big deal.”
Scherer said looking ahead to 2022, that services will need to grow to meet the needs of a growing county.
“I fully expect that we’ll be in the position to meet that need for increased services,” Scherer added.
The commissioners are also working to add another entrance to the Pickaway County Fairgrounds to add a second main entrance there.
“We’re waiting on the city to approve the plan, but it would be straight out from the traffic light at Nicholas Drive,” Scherer said.
“That’s all already been approved by ODOT,” Henson added.
The commissioners also said they’d like to see progress made on the state Route 762 and U.S. 23 intersection upgrade, a project that would cost more than $30 million.
“We’ve had some encouraging talks with ODOT about them recognizing it as an important project to spend state funds on,” Scherer said.
“Anyone can see what’s going on there; it’s going to be major,” Henson added.
Scherer said the commissioners plan to continue to work with a group of local organizations that included the Community Foundation, Pickaway Progress Partnership, Pickaway WORKS, The Pickaway County Chamber of Commerce and the Pickaway County Visitors Bureau, and Pickaway County Job and Family Services as they work toward planning for the future.
“They’re continuing to meet among themselves and we’ll include them as we move forward, not only with [American Rescue Plan Act] money, but as we develop an overall plan,” Scherer said.
Henson said that for the commissioners, the work continues and the changing of the calendar doesn’t mean a whole lot.
“It’s kind of like when you farm, that because it’s the end of the year of the calendar, it doesn’t mean anything,” he said.
“It’s all continuous; there’s really no starting and stopping. It just rolls right on over. The calendar is only a number on a piece of paper.”