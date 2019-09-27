CIRCLEVILLE — The annual community cleanup and construction day is right around the corner.
The 21st annual Ralph C. Starkey Community Action Day will be held on Oct. 9 this year. The event sends Ohio Christian University students along with other area volunteers into Circleville, and the surrounding community to help those in need. In past years, tasks have included things from cleaning up public property to building wheelchair ramps for citizens.
This year Ohio Christian University will partner with the United Way of Pickaway County to expand the efforts of both organizations’ Community Day. In prior years, Community Action Day has been in the spring but this year OCU moved it to the fall to coincide with United Way’s Community Care Day.
“The United Way of Pickaway County is honored to partner with the amazing students from our county high schools, Ohio Christian University, and others as a result of Community Action Day,” Jama Cobb, interim volunteer executive director of United Way said. “Philanthropy and volunteerism are at the very core of our organization’s values and we are committed to working alongside our county youth in giving back to the community that has given us so much.”
Cobb said they welcome volunteers and thanked those who already signed up.
“No matter the need or the circumstance, I am always amazed at how our community continues to rise to the occasion in support of its people,” Cobb said. “To those already signed up to support Community Action Day through volunteerism or are considering doing so, we thank you for donating your time and talents with us and hope to see you Oct. 9th.”
To allow students and staff the opportunity to participate, Ohio Christian University will cancel classes on the day.
“Classes are canceled for a day each semester so that we can serve in Pickaway county,” Kevin Bennie, director of spirital formation at Ohio Christian University, said. “These service days are important for us as a university because we are trying instill in our students the importance of giving back to their community. This is one way we can do that — by literally dropping everything that we do on a normal day and going to serve our neighbors together. Students serve the community in a lot of other facets throughout the year but on Community Action Day we want to make a statement to our students and to our community – that we want to serve and we want to give back.”
In addition to Ohio Christian University and United Way of Pickaway County, the World Alliance for the Volunteer Economy (WAVE) will also return to partner with the event. WAVE is a non-profit collaborative organization that connects individuals with volunteer opportunities.
“WAVE is elated to partner with Ohio Christian University on Community Action Day; our second time,” Kristen Muzzy, president of WAVE stated. “The impact on the community and the students is remarkable and an expression of God’s love at work. Being of service to others is the greatest gift and we are delighted to be a part of OCU who puts such emphasis on this with the student body.”
To sign up to be a volunteer you can visit the United Way of Pickaway County website and sign up https://www.pickuw.org/community-action-day. Volunteers will stage at Ohio Christian University the day of.