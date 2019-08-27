August

Deercreek Township Trustees, Aug. 26, 7 p.m.

Pickaway County Community Action, Aug. 26, 7 p.m., 469 E. Ohio St., bottom meeting room

Teays Valley Board of Education, Aug. 26, 6:30 p.m., High School Community Room

September 1-15

Madison Township Trustees, Sept. 2, 8 p.m., at the Township House.

Monroe Township Zoning Board, Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m. Monroe Township Building

Pickaway Township Trustees, Sept. 2, 7 p.m., Pickaway Township House 6166 Zane Trail Road, Circleville

Circleville Township Trustees, Sept. 3, 7 p.m., regular meeting, Township House, 2665 N. Court St.

Darby Township Trustees, Sept. 3, 8 p.m., township hall

Jackson Township Trustees, Sept. 3, 7 p.m.

Monroe Township Trustees, Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m., regular meeting, Township House Five Points

Touched by Cancer, Sept. 3, 6:30 p.m., cancer support meeting, 112 W. Main St., Circleville

Walnut Township Trustees, Sept. 3, 7 p.m., regular meeting,Township House, 16017 Winchester Road, Ashville.

Circleville High School Alumni Association, Sept. 4, 7 p.m., high school alumni room

Circleville Park Commission, Sept. 4 at 4 p.m. city council chambers.

Circleville Planning & Zoning Commission, Sept. 4, 6 p.m., city council chambers

Pickaway County Veterans’ Commission, Sept. 4, 6 p.m., 141 W. Main St., Circleville, Suite 300

Salt Creek Township Trustees, Sept. 4, 7 p.m., regular meeting, Township house 13040 State Route 56 East, Kingston, Ohio

Circleville Junior Women’s Club, Sept. 5, 6:30 p.m., Pickaway County Library

Deercreek Township Trustees, Sept. 9, 7 p.m.

Pickaway County Airport Authority, Sept. 9, 7 p.m., Pickaway County Airport, 28181 McCrady Road

Soldiers’s Monumental Association, Sept. 9, 7 p.m., Memorial Hall first floor

Washington Township Zoning Commission, Sept. 9, 2019, 7:30 p.m., Washington Township House, 21339 Ringgold Southern Road, Circleville.

