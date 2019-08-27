August
Deercreek Township Trustees, Aug. 26, 7 p.m.
Pickaway County Community Action, Aug. 26, 7 p.m., 469 E. Ohio St., bottom meeting room
Teays Valley Board of Education, Aug. 26, 6:30 p.m., High School Community Room
September 1-15
Madison Township Trustees, Sept. 2, 8 p.m., at the Township House.
Monroe Township Zoning Board, Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m. Monroe Township Building
Pickaway Township Trustees, Sept. 2, 7 p.m., Pickaway Township House 6166 Zane Trail Road, Circleville
Circleville Township Trustees, Sept. 3, 7 p.m., regular meeting, Township House, 2665 N. Court St.
Darby Township Trustees, Sept. 3, 8 p.m., township hall
Jackson Township Trustees, Sept. 3, 7 p.m.
Monroe Township Trustees, Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m., regular meeting, Township House Five Points
Touched by Cancer, Sept. 3, 6:30 p.m., cancer support meeting, 112 W. Main St., Circleville
Walnut Township Trustees, Sept. 3, 7 p.m., regular meeting,Township House, 16017 Winchester Road, Ashville.
Circleville High School Alumni Association, Sept. 4, 7 p.m., high school alumni room
Circleville Park Commission, Sept. 4 at 4 p.m. city council chambers.
Circleville Planning & Zoning Commission, Sept. 4, 6 p.m., city council chambers
Pickaway County Veterans’ Commission, Sept. 4, 6 p.m., 141 W. Main St., Circleville, Suite 300
Salt Creek Township Trustees, Sept. 4, 7 p.m., regular meeting, Township house 13040 State Route 56 East, Kingston, Ohio
Circleville Junior Women’s Club, Sept. 5, 6:30 p.m., Pickaway County Library
Deercreek Township Trustees, Sept. 9, 7 p.m.
Pickaway County Airport Authority, Sept. 9, 7 p.m., Pickaway County Airport, 28181 McCrady Road
Soldiers’s Monumental Association, Sept. 9, 7 p.m., Memorial Hall first floor
Washington Township Zoning Commission, Sept. 9, 2019, 7:30 p.m., Washington Township House, 21339 Ringgold Southern Road, Circleville.