CIRCLEVILLE — In an effort to help those in need this winter with food insecurity the Beta Rho Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, a professional honor society of women educators worldwide are taking donations for the Community Cupboards.
The local chapter will be at the Presbyterian Church, located at 134 E. Mound St. from 4 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 8 to take donations for the 19 locations throughout Pickaway County.
“We’re inviting the community to participate in the food drive,” Karen Bensonhaver, a member of the society, said. “They don’t have to even leave their cars, we’ll take the items from them. Please come out and give in the spirit of the season.”
Bensonhaver said they are asking for food items not in glass canisters that can freeze and burst.
“The Community Cupboards or Blessing Boxes are a way that we, in the community, can help those who are struggling to feed their families,” Bensonhaver said. “The number of struggling families is growing and the need for food donations is growing. Items needed are non-perishable food and toiletries. Christmas is a great time for us to help the community in this endeavor.”
Bensonhaver shared a list of items that are needed including; cereal and Pop Tarts, powdered or evaporated milk, crackers, soup, tuna fish, canned chicken, canned pastas, mac & cheese, spaghetti and spaghetti sauce, Ramon Noodles, canned fruit, beans and wieners, baked beans, snack foods, canned vegetables, and all types of toiletries.
“Monetary gifts may also be given,” Bensonhaver said. “Write ‘Community Cupboards’ in the memo section of the check. Make it out to Brooks-Yates Center – Housing Opportunities and send it to the Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 200 E. High St. in Circleville.”
The 19 Community Cupboard locations are located at The Pickaway County Family YMCA, Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities on East High St., The Pickaway Senior Center, Second Baptist Church on West Mill Street, Circleville Community Methodist Church, Circleville Community Mission located on Lowery Lane, Pickaway County Public Library, Pickaway County Visitors Center, Good Shepherd Church , Emmett Chapel on Tarlton Road, Saint Joseph Parish Center on Ohio St., Pickaway County Job & Family Services located on South Pickaway Street, South Bloomfield Elementary School, Pickaway County Public Library Younkin Branch in Ashville, Darbyville Community Center, Williamsport United Methodist Church, Smitty’s Tavern in New Holland, Laurel Hills United Methodist Church in Laurelville, and Commercial Point United Methodist Church.