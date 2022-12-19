Reindeer light

Pictured here is one of the new light displays in downtown Circleville.

 Steven Collins/The Circleville Herald

CIRCLEVILLE — If you've noticed downtown Circleville looking a little more festive this holiday season, it's all thanks to the work of local businesses and organizations who have sponsored the new decorations hanging off utility poles.


Trending Recipe Videos


email scollins@circlevilleherald.com 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments