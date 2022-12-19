CIRCLEVILLE — If you've noticed downtown Circleville looking a little more festive this holiday season, it's all thanks to the work of local businesses and organizations who have sponsored the new decorations hanging off utility poles.
The project started last year with the initial lights at the intersection of Court Street and Main Street. The new displays include all sorts of designs including snowflakes, reindeer, snowmen, and lit garland.
Jenny Rhoads, assistant administrator at the Pickaway County Visitor's Bureau, is organizing the project as they raise funds to purchase more displays.
"We started this fundraising project in 2021 with the understanding that it would be a multi year project," she said. "I am very excited to say that this year we raised a little over $8,000 from our local businesses, nonprofits, and community members. Along with cooperation from the city, we were able to add lots of new lamp post decorations to our historic downtown."
Among the entities that participated include; Gouge Quality Roofing, who sponsored the intersection of Pickaway and Main Streets, DeLong Insurance Agency, Pickaway County Banking Center, Goodwill of South Central Ohio, Dr. Eric Liggett, Circleville Eagles, Uniquely Yours, Pickaway Chiropractic, Kingston National Bank, Sharff's, Circleville Sunrise Rotary, Two Old Broads and a Geezer/The Wrinkled Rabbit Gift Shop, Ink My Logo, Webb Trucking, The Savings Bank, Circleville DBA and Attract Tourism Foundation.
"All of us want to see a beautiful Hallmark Movie-esque Downtown area," Rhoads said. "Our area businesses do a wonderful job decorating their windows, and I think that the lamp post decorations compliment their efforts."
Jim Stanley, Circleville service director, said hanging the Christmas seasonal decorations takes a service crew a couple of days during which crews find electrical outlets that need to be repaired.
"The new decorations that Jenny Rhoads has worked so diligently on raising the funds for and purchasing certainly do bring a festive and much appreciated look to Downtown," he said. "We look forward to seeing more new decorations in the future."
For anyone interested in donating to this project, Rhodes checks can be made payable to the Attract Tourism Foundation, 325 West Main Street in Circleville or by contacting the Visitors Bureau.