CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Community Foundation is now supporting land and water conservation.
Jan Shannon, executive director, said thanks to Pickaway County residents Melanine Brehmer Shuter and Marica Brehmer and money they inherited from their aunt, Emily Lutz, this has been made possible.
“[Lutz] practiced medicine in Circleville for 30 years and helped to deliver some 3,000 babies,” Shannon said. “She was the first woman in the country to serve as an Olympic team physician for both the Pan American Games and the XXIII Olympic Games in Los Angeles.”
The fund, called the Pickaway County Conservation Fund, will be used to support efforts for the Appalachia Ohio Alliance, a land and water conservancy group that operates in central and southeastern Ohio.
“[Lutz] shared with Melanie and Marcia a passion for nature and for protecting the biodiversity of life that supports a healthy environment, not only for plants and animals but also for us humans,” Shannon said. “As a way to pass on her love for nature, the goal is to create a permanent endowment to support the land and water conservation efforts of Appalachia Ohio Alliance.”
Shannon said Shuter and Brehmer led the initiative.
“This was absolutely a family-driven initiative and was a creation as a memorial to Dr. Lutz,” she said. “Others are encouraged to contribute either in Dr. Lutz’s memory or in memory of anyone else who was interested in land or water conservation.”
Al Altfater, board chair for Appalachia Ohio Alliance, said what Shuter and Brehmer have done will be great for their organization’s efforts inside Pickaway County.
“We were just surprised and glad to have both Melanie and Marcia consider AOA for a donation and creating the fund to further conservation in the community,” he said. “We see that Pickaway County has been doing really well over the last several years. We’ve worked in the county for the last eight years or so doing conservation work and we’re glad that people have opened up and seen the work we’ve been doing.”
Altfater said they’ve worked with a number of local property owners to conserve areas across the county.
“We’ve conserved farm land to keep farms in farmland over the years and we also like to conserve land along avian corridors,” he said. “We’ve conserved several hundreds of acres along the Big Darby and the Scioto River in Pickaway County. That’s one of our top three focus areas. We think it’s important to do that.”
Altfater said even though they’re doing conservation work, there’s enough room to do that while promoting development that has come to the county in recent years.
“I don’t see there being any competition between the two,” he added. “We like to see development and we know people like to see open space and they will move and build houses next to properties that are conserved,” he said.
Looking ahead, Altfater said the AOA is looking forward to working more in Pickaway County especially with the Pickaway County Park District.
“The [park district] is doing amazing work and they have all kinds of things for the community to enjoy and that will continue,” Altfater continued. “I think we have a couple other projects that if they come to fruition the community will see added benefit as well.”